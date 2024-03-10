Don’t say it too soon… Mercedes protégé and Formula 1A winner Dorian Pin loses her high-profile victory in Saudi Arabia due to an error.

This weekend marked the second Formula 1 race of the year. However, the new season of the Formula 1 Academy also started in Jeddah. After all, if there is one country that can put the women’s championship in the spotlight, it is Saudi Arabia. The ladies were allowed to experience the incredibly steep Jedda Corniche circuit. A job that requires real cojones.

20-year-old Dorian Pin seems to have the most testosterone coursing through her veins. The Mercedes protégé was the fastest on the field all weekend. Fastest in free practice, P1 in first qualifying, P1 in second qualifying, P1 in first race and P1 in second race. A perfect Verstappene-style weekend… Until the FIA ​​decided to take away the second victory. Why?

Well, after the checkered flag fell, Dorian raced around the track like a moron. The young crazy nose just couldn’t stop. After some time, the team spoke on the radio with the question: “Um… Dorian, what are you even doing?” Then the penny dropped and Dorian immediately blamed the team: “You didn’t tell me anything!” This could very well be a major event in motorsport.

It turned out that Doriana missed the checkered flag and did not count herself. We can imagine the latter. The second male-female and new winner, Abby Pulling, gave Doriana her very collegial support. According to her, the finishing flag was difficult to see. However, after five hours of deliberation, the match management was adamant. Pin was given 20 seconds and dropped to P9.

Dutch Maja Weug, driving for Prema/Ferrari, finished third in both races. In the second race she was promoted to second position due to Pin’s penalty. Emilie de Heus, driving for Red Bull, was less successful and finished twelfth in both races. Pulling now suddenly leads the championship ahead of Veug and Pin.

Many internet users are complaining about the FIA’s decision. But yes, barking loudly after the finish is, of course, potentially very dangerous. After the finish there is usually a sea of ​​yellow flags. There were no dangerous moments, but the child could have crossed the road. Thus, punishment is “logical” in this light. If Pin pays more attention, she will probably still become champion. After all, the speed was good.

