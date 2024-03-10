Race results, standings and finishing order of the 2024 Saudi Arabian F1 Grand Prix, held at the Jeddah track, where Max Verstappen dominated ahead of his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez. Like that of Bahrain, this success was once again overwhelming, highlighting the driver’s superiority on the track and the car, which in the hands of Sergio Perez also achieved second place ahead of Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari, had to settle for third place. In Saudi Arabia Ferrari also celebrated the impressive debut of Oliver Bearman, who achieved a remarkable seventh place ahead of experienced drivers such as Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton.

F1 race Saudi Arabia 2024, results

Max Verstappen achieved his 56th career victory in Saudi Arabia, also marking his 100th podium finish out of 187 Formula 1 Grands Prix (corresponding to 53.48%). Today’s victory represents the 115th success for Red Bull and the thirtieth double in 371 Grands Prix.

Max Verstappen dominated the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP

Given the results of the first two races of 2024, the most convincing objective for the Dutchman is to win all 24 races on the calendar. He can also achieve this thanks to the dominance of Red Bull who achieved another double in Jeddah. Returning to the race, if there was no story behind Verstappen’s first place, an eventful race took place, characterized by frenetic activity in the pit lane triggered by a Safety Car period in the early stages. Despite the chaos, Red Bull managed to effectively manage a double pit stop strategy.

Sergio Perez took second place, despite a five-second penalty for a dangerous release in the pit lane. Charles Leclerc completed the podium, fending off challenges from Oscar Piastri, who spent much of the race trying to overtake Lewis Hamilton, one of the few drivers to delay his pit stops.

Oliver Bearman achieved a 7th place in the Saudi Arabian GP in his debut race in F1

Fernando Alonso secured fifth place for Aston Martin, while George Russell settled for sixth place for Mercedes. Oliver Bearman, who made his F1 debut at the wheel of Ferrari in place of Carlos Sainz, impressed with a seventh place, battling on track with more experienced drivers such as Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton.

F1 podium SAUDI ARABIA 2024 race

1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2) Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

3) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

F1 SAUDI ARABIA GP race results 2024, RANKING

POS

#

PILOTA

SCUDERIA

GIRI

TEMPO

1

1

Max Verstappen

Red Bull Racing Honda

50

1:20:43.273

2

11

Sergio Perez

Red Bull Racing Honda

50

+13.643s

3

16

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

50

+18.639s

4

81

Oscar Piastri

Mclaren Mercedes

50

+32.007s

5

14

Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin Mercedes

50

+35.759s

6

63

George Russell

Mercedes

50

+39.936s

7

38

Oliver Bearman

Ferrari

50

+42.679s

8

4

Lando Norris

Mclaren Mercedes

50

+45.708s

9

44

Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

50

+47.391s

10

27

Nico Hulkenberg

Haas Ferrari

50

+76.996s

11

23

Alexander Albon

Williams Mercedes

50

+88.354s

12

20

Kevin Magnussen

Haas Ferrari

50

+105.737s

13

31

Esteban Ocon

Alpine Renault

49

+1 lap

14

2

Logan Sargeant

Williams Mercedes

49

+1 lap

15

22

Yuki Tsunoda

Rb Honda RBPT

49

+1 lap

16

3

Daniel Ricciardo

Rb Honda RBPT

49

+1 lap

17

77

Valtteri Bottas

Kick Sauber Ferrari

49

+1 lap

18

24

Zhou Guanyu

Kick Sauber Ferrari

49

+1 lap

NC

18

Lance Stroll

Aston Martin Mercedes

5

DNF

NC

10

Pierre Gasly

Alpine Renault

1

DNF

Classifica finale, ordine d’arrivo del GP dell’Arabia Saudita F1 2024

Final standings, order of arrival of the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP

Read also:

→ 2024 F1 Calendar → 2024 F1 Drivers and Constructors Rankings → Formula 1 Times → How F1 Drivers and Constructors Points are assigned → Sprint Race how it works → LIVE F1 Times → F1 NEWS → 2026 F1 Power Unit Regulations

→ What do you think about the F1 season? Check out the F1 discussions on the FORUM!