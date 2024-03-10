Race results, standings and finishing order of the 2024 Saudi Arabian F1 Grand Prix, held at the Jeddah track, where Max Verstappen dominated ahead of his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez. Like that of Bahrain, this success was once again overwhelming, highlighting the driver’s superiority on the track and the car, which in the hands of Sergio Perez also achieved second place ahead of Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari, had to settle for third place. In Saudi Arabia Ferrari also celebrated the impressive debut of Oliver Bearman, who achieved a remarkable seventh place ahead of experienced drivers such as Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton.
F1 race Saudi Arabia 2024, results
Max Verstappen achieved his 56th career victory in Saudi Arabia, also marking his 100th podium finish out of 187 Formula 1 Grands Prix (corresponding to 53.48%). Today’s victory represents the 115th success for Red Bull and the thirtieth double in 371 Grands Prix.
Max Verstappen dominated the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP
Given the results of the first two races of 2024, the most convincing objective for the Dutchman is to win all 24 races on the calendar. He can also achieve this thanks to the dominance of Red Bull who achieved another double in Jeddah. Returning to the race, if there was no story behind Verstappen’s first place, an eventful race took place, characterized by frenetic activity in the pit lane triggered by a Safety Car period in the early stages. Despite the chaos, Red Bull managed to effectively manage a double pit stop strategy.
Sergio Perez took second place, despite a five-second penalty for a dangerous release in the pit lane. Charles Leclerc completed the podium, fending off challenges from Oscar Piastri, who spent much of the race trying to overtake Lewis Hamilton, one of the few drivers to delay his pit stops.
Oliver Bearman achieved a 7th place in the Saudi Arabian GP in his debut race in F1
Fernando Alonso secured fifth place for Aston Martin, while George Russell settled for sixth place for Mercedes. Oliver Bearman, who made his F1 debut at the wheel of Ferrari in place of Carlos Sainz, impressed with a seventh place, battling on track with more experienced drivers such as Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton.
F1 podium SAUDI ARABIA 2024 race
1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2) Sergio Perez (Red Bull)
3) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
F1 SAUDI ARABIA GP race results 2024, RANKING
POS
#
PILOTA
SCUDERIA
GIRI
TEMPO
1
1
Max Verstappen
Red Bull Racing Honda
50
1:20:43.273
2
11
Sergio Perez
Red Bull Racing Honda
50
+13.643s
3
16
Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
50
+18.639s
4
81
Oscar Piastri
Mclaren Mercedes
50
+32.007s
5
14
Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin Mercedes
50
+35.759s
6
63
George Russell
Mercedes
50
+39.936s
7
38
Oliver Bearman
Ferrari
50
+42.679s
8
4
Lando Norris
Mclaren Mercedes
50
+45.708s
9
44
Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
50
+47.391s
10
27
Nico Hulkenberg
Haas Ferrari
50
+76.996s
11
23
Alexander Albon
Williams Mercedes
50
+88.354s
12
20
Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari
50
+105.737s
13
31
Esteban Ocon
Alpine Renault
49
+1 lap
14
2
Logan Sargeant
Williams Mercedes
49
+1 lap
15
22
Yuki Tsunoda
Rb Honda RBPT
49
+1 lap
16
3
Daniel Ricciardo
Rb Honda RBPT
49
+1 lap
17
77
Valtteri Bottas
Kick Sauber Ferrari
49
+1 lap
18
24
Zhou Guanyu
Kick Sauber Ferrari
49
+1 lap
NC
18
Lance Stroll
Aston Martin Mercedes
5
DNF
NC
10
Pierre Gasly
Alpine Renault
1
DNF
Classifica finale, ordine d’arrivo del GP dell’Arabia Saudita F1 2024
Final standings, order of arrival of the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP
Read also:
→ 2024 F1 Calendar → 2024 F1 Drivers and Constructors Rankings → Formula 1 Times → How F1 Drivers and Constructors Points are assigned → Sprint Race how it works → LIVE F1 Times → F1 NEWS → 2026 F1 Power Unit Regulations
→ What do you think about the F1 season? Check out the F1 discussions on the FORUM!
Leave a Reply