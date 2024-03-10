loading…

Leading aerospace expert Richard Godfrey said it only took one more search to find Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 or MH370. Photo/YouTube REUTERS

WASHINGTON – Richard Godfrey, a leading aerospace expert, said it only took one more search to find Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 or MH370 after 10 years of the plane’s mysterious disappearance with 239 people on board.

Godfrey and Sarah Bajc, whose partner was on the plane, discussed the mystery behind the disappearance of flight MH370 with Fox News.

MH370 took off from Kuala Lumpur airport, Malaysia, bound for Beijing, China, on March 8 2014. After 40 minutes, the plane was not heard from again.

“I think this is certainly the biggest mystery in modern aviation,” Godfrey told Fox News, which was reported on Sunday (10/3/2024).

The plane veered sharply off course. The telemetry is turned off. There were several signals picked up by satellites that tracked it as far as the southern Indian Ocean, and then disappeared.

“No one can understand how a modern aircraft like a Boeing 777 with all its electronic and communications equipment could just disappear without a trace,” said Godfrey.

Those at the airport in China could only wonder, including Michigan native Sarah Bajc, who was waiting for her Texan partner, Philip Wood, who was on the plane. They plan to start a new life together abroad.

“He didn’t come, and he didn’t come,” he told Fox News. “You know, it was like, ‘How could this happen, how is this possible?’ There is no evidence of an accident.”

The disappearance of flight MH370 sparked a massive manhunt in the air, sea and underwater for years—one of the largest manhunts of all time, and it came to nothing.