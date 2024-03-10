European governments have been too slow to respond to the rapidly growing risks of climate change. Without further action, some of these risks, including heat stress and declining agricultural yields, could reach “critical levels” in the coming decades and “catastrophic levels” later this century. This is stated in the European Environment Agency’s first analysis of climate risks for the EU. The report was published this Monday.

For each of the five sectors (health, food, infrastructure, ecosystems, economics and finance), the agency studied 36 risks, including heat stress, floods, fire hazards to people and nature, financial instability, reduced agricultural yields, declines in tourism, and disruption of energy supplies. and loss of biodiversity.

The most risk

The agency emphasizes that it is not only climate change that determines the severity of risks. Climate change is intertwined with other factors such as social inequality, unsustainable agriculture, pollution and land use (for example, where construction occurs and where it does not). This is why the European Environment Agency advocates a holistic, integrated approach covering many policy areas.

The analysis identifies three geographic areas at greatest risk. Firstly, Southern Europe, especially due to the increasing impact of heat and drought on agriculture, outdoor work, summer tourism and fires. Second, low-lying coastal areas are vulnerable to flooding, erosion and salinization, in part due to accelerating sea level rise. And thirdly, the EU’s so-called external territories, which are threatened due to their remoteness, have weak infrastructure and often depend on only a few economic activities. These are (sub)tropical islands and coastal areas such as the Azores, Reunion and Sint Maarten.

Regions that depend on tourism, agriculture, fishing or forestry are also vulnerable, the agency said, including mountainous areas such as the Alps and much of northern Europe. The same applies to regions with high levels of unemployment, poverty and emigration (especially Central-Eastern Europe) and densely populated areas.

Shade and cooling

There are additional risks to the “public health” sector from, among other things, increased heat waves and fires. In the summer of 2022, between 60,000 and 70,000 people will die prematurely due to heat. The agency said policies should focus more on vulnerable groups such as the elderly. For example, cities should have more greenery for shade and cooling.

Severe fires have also raged in 2022 and last year in Greece, Portugal and Italy, among others, killing dozens of people. In the Netherlands, researchers had already called for more measures to be taken against wildfires in January last year.

The economics and finance sector is also under threat. Financial institutions already have to conduct a climate stress test, but they do not take into account the cumulative impact of risks (such as heat and drought). European solidarity funds have already been oversubscribed due to costly events such as floods and wildfires.

Of the five sectors examined, ecosystems are most at risk. For example, marine and coastal areas are already experiencing marine heat waves, acidification and expansion of anoxic areas due to warming. But here, too, the seriousness of the situation is determined not only by climate change. For example, levels of overfishing and pollution also have an impact.

Smarter, faster and wider

The agency advises the EU and member states to do more to protect nature. The just-passed European Nature and Regeneration Act helps with this, but the agency says more is needed.

This applies in a broader sense as well. According to the agency, everything necessary is happening, but too little and too slowly. For example, at the beginning of 2021, the European Commission adopted an “adaptation strategy” – a strategy for smarter, faster and wider adaptation to climate change. But its goals are vague, and efforts by member states are often voluntary, the agency says.

The European Environment Agency carried out the analysis on behalf of the European Commission. Such an analysis was called for by the European Parliament, which adopted a resolution in September 2022 to study the risks of climate change, in particular drought, fires and other extreme weather events.

