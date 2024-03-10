Home Entertainment

Here is the Etna Comics 2024 poster, created by Zerocalcare, and which pays homage to Luigi Pirandello.

Zerocalcare has signed the Etna Comics 2024 manifesto. The event will take place from 6 to 9 June at the “Le Ciminiere” exhibition center in Catania. In the image created by the Rebibbia cartoonist, the Sicilian Luigi Pirandello is also honored.

Here is the poster. Zerocalcare’s choice to rework Pirandello’s novel “One, Nobody, One Hundred Thousand” making it suitable for the nerd imagination is original. Zerocalcare will also be a guest of the event.

The choice made for the poster combines the staff’s intention to open a new course linked to the great Sicilian authors, with that of using a contemporary narrator of human dynamics such as Zerocalcare.

The Etna Comics organization itself underlined how “Zerocalcare knows how to put its finger on the wounds of hypocrisy, managing to give voice to that complex and impossible to fully understand mechanism that is the human soul”.

The director of Etna Comics, Antonio Mannino, supported by the deputy director Gianluca Impegnoso, declared:

After the epic with which we told the myths of Catania, we now focus on the great Sicilian authors, starting from our Nobel Prize winner, Luigi Pirandello. He who, with his pioneering vision, was able to revolutionize theatrical dramaturgy, and who no one could represent better than Zerocalcare. A storyteller who knows how to analyze the human soul through his characters and projections of himself. A bit like Pirandello did, but done in a modern way.

Etna Comics turns the spotlight on Pirandello’s metaphor of the mask, more relevant than ever, in a reality in which the image seems to predominate in the social world.

Where identity dematerializes and we talk about ourselves in a new way. Where the mask tends to prevail over the face and the truth is “one, none, one hundred thousand”.

Zerocalcare will be in Catania on Thursday 6 and Friday 7 June with Bao Publishing to meet its fans present at Etna Comics in the Comics Area.

