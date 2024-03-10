in the background Margherita Agnelli in the foreground Lapo, John Elkann and Ginevra Elkann

Eredità Agnelli, sales under examination in December

”Documents relevant for the purposes of the investigation as they pertain to the origin of the decision taken by the Agnelli family to pass on Giovanni Agnelli’s inheritance directly to John Elkann, excluding his daughter Margherita, and which then manifested itself in the conduct in question of investigation”. This is what we read, among other things, in the decree of the Turin prosecutors investigating the inheritance of Marella Caracciolo, widow of the lawyer Agnelli, in reference to the request to reseize part of the material already seized last 8 February and of which the The Court of Review had decided a week ago on the restitution of John Elkann and Gianluca Ferrero at the request of their lawyers who had appealed for ‘defect in motivation’.

In particular, the reference to ”relevant documents” concerns some documents found in John Elkann’s residence including ”a handwritten letter from Margherita Agnelli dated 20/3/2003. The manuscript – we read – focuses on topics of interest such as the succession in December’s shares and in general on the division of the father’s estate and therefore appears to be of investigative interest”. According to the investigators, therefore ”it appears necessary to seize for evidentiary purposes the documentation relating to the Dicembre company (Agnelli family safe, ed.)”, as ”opacities” that need to be clarified would have emerged.

As Corriere della Sera reports, “in the seizure decree there is talk of «simulated acts» and «opacity» and recalls the need to acquire five documents that outline the structure of the simple company”. And there is the suspicion of apocryphal signatures. “As long as Mrs. It is the text of a document, recovered during the search last February 8th during the investigations which revolve around the inheritance of Gianni Agnelli, with which the Turin prosecutor’s office believes it can demonstrate that Marella Caracciolo’s residence in Switzerland (lawyer’s widow) was fictitious. The text (undated and unsigned) is included in the decree renewing the seizure notified in recent days to the brothers John, Lapo and Ginevra Elkann, the accountant Gianluca Ferrero and the Swiss notary Urs Von Grueningen.

Regarding the sale of the Dicembre shares, the lawyers of John Elkann, Paolo Siniscalchi, Federico Cecconi and Carlo Re, had specified that ”the current ownership structure of the company, which was defined over twenty years ago and which reflects the ‘the exact will of Lawyer Agnelli in ensuring continuity of the Agnelli family’s activities cannot be altered in any way and is unrelated to the ongoing investigation”. More generally, on the topic of Marella’s inheritance, the lawyers, observing that ”there is a mother who has persecuted her parents for more than twenty years, in all judicial settings, also making extensive publicity in the press and three of her children, who have no other responsibility except that of having been the only ones to have ensured non-care, assistance and edition until the last day” had noted that up to this moment all of Margherita Agnelli’s initiatives have not had been recognized in any jurisdiction, be it criminal or civil”.