loading…

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the Islamic world had failed Palestine by not doing enough to stop Israeli troops from killing civilians in the Gaza Strip. Photo/REUTERS

ANKARA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan believes that the Islamic world has failed Palestine. Because, Muslim-majority countries are not doing enough to stop Israeli troops from killing Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip.

He made this statement when the war between Israel and Hamas had entered its sixth month.

“We have all witnessed together how the Universal Declaration of Human Rights is just a piece of paper when it comes to the right to life for children, women and innocent Palestinian civilians,” Erdogan said at an event in Istanbul on Saturday, as reported by RT , Sunday (10/3/2024).

Erdogan continued: “The wars in the Middle East have shown us that the Islamic world still has very significant shortcomings, especially when it comes to acting in unity, when trying to pressure Israel to end its operations in Gaza.”

“Unfortunately, the Islamic world, with a population of nearly 2 billion people, has failed to properly fulfill its fraternal obligations towards Palestine,” he said.

The Turkish president said that, despite hard work and many efforts on the diplomatic front, Muslim-majority countries were ultimately unable to prevent the death of innocent children in Gaza due to starvation, bullets and bombs.

Ankara, Erdogan added, has sent around 40,000 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza by air and sea.

The statement came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to resume attacks on Rafah, a major city near Gaza’s border with Egypt.

The city and surrounding areas became overcrowded with refugees after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) instructed Palestinians to flee the northern part of the enclave.

Netanyahu rejected international calls for a ceasefire, arguing that the IDF must clear “Hamas’ last stronghold” in Rafah.

Israel declared war on Hamas after the Palestinian militant group unexpectedly attacked cities in southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killing around 1,200 people and taking more than 200 hostage.

More than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since fighting began last year, according to Gaza authorities.

(but)