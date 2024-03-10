MILAN – After a 2023 full of music, Emis Killa returns to the scene with his first single of 2024: “Butterfly”, the new song feat. Simba La Rue, available on all digital platforms from March 8th. For “Butterfly” Emis Killa chose to collaborate with Simba La Rue, one of the protagonist rappers of the Italian contemporary scene and among the new talents who have stood out the most in recent years. The song reflects the identity of both artists, bringing together the imagery of two opposing and coexisting elements in the human soul: strength and fragility, which characterize the life of the protagonists, as they are also metaphorically depicted in the artwork of the single.

The graphics, in fact, represent the two contrasts by playing on the homonymy between one of the most perishable animals in nature and one of the most dangerous bladed weapons in the world. “Butterfly” opens the new path of Emis Killa, after the release in 2023 of his latest album “Effetto Notte”, certified platinum, followed by the Deluxe edition “Effetto Notte (L’Alba)” and the collaboration in the song Massimo Pericolo “Moneylove”, for four weeks at #1 in the top singles chart (platinum). The sold out event at the Milan Forum on 28 October 2023 also confirmed and consecrated Emis Killa (27 platinum and 18 gold records in his career) as one of the most successful exponents of the Italian rap scene.