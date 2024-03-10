“The attacks were disgusting after my father’s death. They didn’t even give us time to grieve. All his life my father fought and even until the end he was a lion.” Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy thus remembers his father, Vittorio Emanuele, who passed away in February at the age of 86. “Certain journalists looked like Saint Peter, it seemed they had to decide who could go to Heaven and who couldn’t… There are people who have returned to issues and topics from many years ago. I read articles a day or two after my father’s death, I saw totally useless programs: it was sad for them, not for my father”, he tells Verissimo, guest of Silvia Toffanin on Canale 5.

Vittorio Emanuele passed away after an illness and weeks of hospitalization. “It can be said that he left in a beautiful way too… we were all with him, we were able to be together day and night until he had enough of fighting… all his life he fought and even until his in the end it was a lion”, he adds.

“I spent three weeks in the hospital with him, he was lucid, we laughed, we talked about his youth, about his mother. He left in a very peaceful way… It was 6 in the morning, he was a little tired, he said ‘I want to rest’ and closed his eyes forever.”

“My father was a confidant, a friend for me. He passed on to me a passion for aviation and the sea, he taught me sports, we had a real complicity. He was a truly good person: from the most important man to the more humble, he behaved in the same way”, he adds.