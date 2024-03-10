MILAN – After the success of the tour in the theaters, with over 40 sold out dates, this summer by popular demand Elio e le Storie Tese are bringing the show “I have only one tooth left and I try to screw it back in” to Italian stages again, a show between the sacred and the profane, which opens as a secular mass, in which various current affairs figures are invited to pray for EelST fans, and which ends with the certification that everything was played live «without backing tracks, without sampling, without autotune, in short without a dick, everything done at home.”

Elio e le Storie Tese, dressed in white, on a scenography studied in detail, directed by Giorgio Gallione, know how to tell our time in an ironic and fascinating way. From “La terra dei cachi” to “Supergiovane”, from “Servi della gleba” to “Transgenic Waltz” the ensemble’s repertoire is always current, because ultimately the Italian mentality never changes, there is always a good reason to be scandalized . The show combines original stories and images of limitless creativity with music, for a journey through the contradictions of our country conducted with unparalleled mastery and humor by Elio e le Storie Tese.

These are the dates:

June 26, Rome, Villa Ada as part of the Villa Ada Festival

June 29, Bologna, Sequoie Music Park

30 June, Verona, Teatro Romano, as part of Rumors Festival

6 July, Collegno (TO), Parco Della Certosa Reale, as part of the Flowers Festival

8 July, Pistoia, Piazza Duomo as part of the Pistoia Blues Festival

12 July, Palmanova (UD), Piazza Grande

13 July, Montebelluna (TV), San Vigilio Stadium, as part of the Mattorosso Music Festival

20 July, Sarzana (SP), Piazza Matteotti, as part of Moonland Festival

24 July, Caserta, Belvedere of San Leucio

26 July, Taranto, Villa Peripato as part of the Iod Festival

27 July, Melpignano (LE), Palazzo Marchesale

30 July, Lanusei (NU), Salesian Institute Entertainment Area, as part of the Rocce Rosse Festival

31 July, Alghero (SS), Ivan Graziani Amphitheatre, as part of the Abbabula Festival

Tickets are available on the usual presale channels. The tour is produced by Hukapan and Imarts. Costumes by Paolo Marcati. Costume creation by Sartoria Contemporanea by Luca Rondoni.