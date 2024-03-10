To protect the health and lives of the inhabitants of Nuevo León, Tamaulipas and Coahuila, the presidential candidate of the opposition alliance Fuerza y ​​Corazón por México, Xóchitl Gálvez Ruiz, announced that, if she wins the elections, in the first six months of her government will permanently close the “Ingeniero Héctor R. Lara Sosa” refineries, located in Cadereyta, and “Francisco I. Madero”, in Ciudad Madero, Tamaulipas.

When participating in the forum For a sustainable Nuevo León, accompanied by environmental experts, the candidate warned that the Pemex of the future will have to transform and modernize.

“I envision Emex, Energías Mexicanas, which in addition to producing oil will have the possibility of producing electricity through cogeneration and geothermal energy,” highlighted Gálvez Ruiz.

In a message to the oil workers of both entities, the candidate pointed out: “None of you are going to lose your source of employment. Your labor rights will not be affected by this decision [de cerrar refinerías]. (…) Their sources of employment will be guaranteed with the arrival of new sustainable industries focused on innovation, whose jobs will be better paid.”

He added that, with the closure of the refinery, “we can turn Cadereyta into the Silicon Valley of Mexico and Nuevo León.”

He indicated that this proposal is not an occurrence, and recalled that in 1991 the 18 de Marzo refinery in Mexico City was closed.

“In that experience, the rights of the workers were also respected, and in that case the land of the refinery was converted into a beautiful park that the capital’s residents enjoy today,” added the PAN-PRI-PRD standard bearer.

Xóchitl Gálvez stressed that all the oil companies in the world are transforming: “All the oil companies in the world are innovating. Either we innovate or we die, we have no other choice.”

He explained that the Cadereyta refinery is the main fixed source of pollution and the first cause of respiratory diseases for the 5.3 million inhabitants of this city.

In addition, it emits around 90% of the sulfur dioxide that spreads through different municipalities of Nuevo León and even affects the eastern area of ​​Coahuila.

Likewise, Xóchitl Gálvez indicated that the “Francisco I. Madero” refinery is one of the main sources of air, soil and sea pollution, due to the generation of sulfur dioxide and carbon monoxide.

“To defend life we ​​have to close the Cadereyta and Tampico refineries. To defend the truth we have to recognize that global warming is a real fact.

“Where there is no health there can be no freedom, where they do not invest in renewable, clean and efficient energy, there can be no prosperity,” he said.

The opposition candidate confirmed that the closure of the Cadereyta and Tampico refineries will be a correct decision to remedy the financial crisis of Pemex.

“Every time Pemex refines a barrel of oil to convert it into gasoline, the Mexican government loses money. In 2022 alone, Cadereyta lost 4 billion pesos and Madero, 26 billion pesos. (…) To give you an idea idea, we have lost 900 billion pesos in this administration, so it is urgent to reconvert Pemex,” he emphasized.

