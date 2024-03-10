The Municipal Administration, in collaboration with the Civil Protection, is carefully monitoring the evolution of the situation in the Campi Flegrei.

It had been announced in the last few hours, the seismic swarm did not end, it never really did. Arriving on Sunday 10 March, at 4.06 pm, the seismic swarm that affected the Campi Flegrei area gave new signals. Several tremors followed one another in rapid succession today, increasing in intensity over time.

The first shock, of magnitude 1.3, was the one distinctly felt by the population. Following this, an event of magnitude 1.6 had its epicenter near the seafront of Via Napoli, at a depth of only 0.5 kilometres, as reported by the Vesuvian Observatory. A magnitude 2.1 shock was reported off the coast of Baia, while a more intense event, of magnitude 2.6, hit the Astroni Crater.

The Municipality of Pozzuoli has issued an official note, confirming the beginning of the seismic sequence and the possibility that a roar was heard by people living in the areas close to the epicentre. The Municipal Administration, in collaboration with the Civil Protection, is carefully monitoring the evolution of the situation in the Campi Flegrei. It will provide constant updates until the phenomenon concludes. However, this is a rather agitated moment for the population and for the professionals who are monitoring the tremors.

Since the beginning of the month, 95 earthquakes have been recorded in the Campi Flegrei area. Added to these are 63 events of undetermined magnitude (the tectonic movements are too small). A total of over 100 tremors, that of the current seismic swarm, which has once again turned the spotlight on the situation of the volcano.

The area is historically affected by seismic activity which is the subject of narratives by the various populations who have inhabited the area. It cannot be considered a rare or unexpected event, certainly worrying given the intensity demonstrated in recent weeks.

The ongoing seismic sequence in the Campi Flegrei represents a cause for concern for the local population. The relevant authorities are monitoring the situation very carefully and will provide timely information in case of further developments.