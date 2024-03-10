Ducati, Marc Marquez confesses: “I was worried”

Marc Marquez commented positively on his fourth place in the MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix, his first official race as a rider for the Ducati Gresini team. The Catalan driver maintained a conservative attitude because he was worried about the tyres: “I had to manage the front tyre, because it worried me a lot after the Sprint. When I dueled with Acosta and tried to catch Martin, the temperature of the front tire rose too much “.

“I think Martin was even faster than Binder, but when he got behind him he couldn’t overtake him due to the tire temperature. You have to manage several aspects, it’s not easy,” explained the eight-time world champion.

Praise for rookie Pedro Acosta: “I’m surprised by Acosta’s performance. Already yesterday after the Sprint I noticed how much he was pushing. When he overtook me, he and I lost a bit of time: he’s very good for a rookie and he was very confident with the motorbike