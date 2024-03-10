DUBAI MALL SHOPPING CENTER DUBAI

Dubai Mall is the most visited place in the world. Boom in visitors in 2023: exceeded 100 million (+22% compared to 2022)

The Dubai Mall is the most visited place on the planet. According to what was reported by the foreign press and declared by the local authorities, in 2023 the well-known shopping center, in addition to already being the largest shopping center by number of shops (over 1,200, ed.), also recorded a record of 105 million visitors, marking a +22% on visits in 2022, when they reached 88 million. In the meantime, the milestone reached could be exceeded again in 2024 thanks to 20 million people who have already visited the shopping center between January and February.

As Pambianconews reports, “These numbers reflect the impressive status of the Dubai Mall and reflect the far-sighted leadership and strong economy of Dubai,” said Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar Properties, the company that developed the shopping center. “Our mall embodies the city’s vibrant spirit and dedication to excellence. Being (the Dubai Mall, ed.) an integral part of Dubai’s economic fabric, we play a crucial role in the city’s success and innovation.”

It is no coincidence that the shopping center located in the heart of the city center and adjacent to the Burj Khalifa, in addition to its many activities, also hosts important players in the retail world such as Galeries Lafayette and Bloomingdale’s, over 200 restaurants and events such as the ‘Dubai Shopping Festival’ , the ‘Dubai Food Festival’ and the ‘3 Day Super Sale’. Events that contribute, through the ‘Retail Relation’ programme, to directly involving luxury brands of the caliber of Cartier, Dior, Fendi and Chloé for increasingly immersive shopping experiences.

The record number of visits also echoes an extremely positive period for tourism in Dubai, which welcomed 13.9 million visitors from January to October last year, up from 11.4 million recorded in the same period last year. ‘last year. Among the main countries to visit the capital of the Emirate of the same name, India stands in first place (1.9 million), followed by the United Kingdom (954,000), Saudi Arabia (930,000), Russia (917,000) and Oman (860,000) .