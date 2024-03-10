Fondi, March 10, 2024 – On the evening of March 9, in Fondi, the carabinieri of Fondi Tenenza held

an extremely effective territorial control service in coordination with the Latina Police Headquarters, the Provincial Command of the Fondi Financial Guard, the local Fondi Police, together with the employees of the Latina Carabinieri Forestry Unit, the Carabinieri Labor Inspection Unit, the Anti-Falsification and Health Unit.

Based on the results of the checks:

NIL officers have released a Class 97 resident of Fondi, a commercial business owner in Fondi, for violations relating to the protection of the health and safety of workers, as well as for failure to prepare a DVR risk assessment document, with immediate suspension of his activities. activities, and also imposed fines on him in the total amount of 9,112.57 euros and administrative sanctions in the amount of 2,500.00 euros. In relation to the same commercial activity, NAN contested an administrative penalty for failure to display signs prohibiting smoking” in the total amount of 440.00 euros and carried out

recipe according to Art. 6 paragraph 7 of Legislative Decree 193/2007 on “deficiencies in sanitary and hygienic requirements”;

NAN staff brought administrative charges against a group of 95 citizens residing in Fondi, a commercial business owner, for failure to display signs indicating a smoking ban, for a total amount of 440.00 euros and for complying with the order in accordance with the art. 6, paragraph 7 of Legislative Decree 193/2007 on “deficiencies in sanitary requirements”.

The Carabinieri Tenenza di Fondi tracked down and arrested, in accordance with the order of execution issued by the Office of the Prosecutor General of the Court of Appeal of Rome, a citizen of the 57th class, living in Fondi, burdened with police reports and forced to serve the remainder of his sentence. punishment of 4 years, 8 months, 29 days of imprisonment and a fine of 1000 euros, as well as lifelong disqualification from holding public office and legal disqualification for the entire period of the sentence.

The detainee, having completed the formalities, was connected to the Latina prison.

The Carabinieri Tenenza Fondi reported that, in a state of freedom, a citizen of the 74th class, residing in Fondi, burdened with police records, was driving a car belonging to his mother, a citizen of the 48th class, also residing in Fondi, as he was subjected to an alcohol test, the breathalyzer showed positive result: blood alcohol level 4.43; driver license

was withdrawn.

In addition, based on the results of traffic monitoring, 77 subjects and 57

vehicles, high no. 1 fine for traffic violations totaling 42.00 euros and

20 subjects under house arrest were checked

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still provides for three levels of sentencing.

