On Domenica In guests today, Sunday 10 March, Bobby Solo, Maurizio Vandelli, Nino Buonocore, Marco Ferradini, Pierdavide Carone, Tiziana Rivale, Tony Dallara, Sandro Giacobbe, Jalisse, and Pino Strabioli as commentator and musical expert: opens with a space dedicated to the most beautiful songs of Italian music, the episode hosted by Mara Venier, broadcast from 2.00 pm on Rai 1 and Rai Italia, live from the ‘Fabrizio Frizzi’ studios in Rome.

Guest, also Roberto Vecchioni who presents his latest autobiographical book ‘Tra il silence e il thunder’, and then performs with the song “Chiamami anchor amore”, with which he won Sanremo in 2011. The actress Laura Morante presents, instead, the TV film ‘Folle d’amore’, on the life and works of the poet Alda Merini, of which she is the protagonist, directed by Roberto Faenza, broadcast on Thursday 14 March on Rai 1.

Then, in connection, Alberto Matano with previews of the special ‘The Night of the Oscars 2024’, also broadcast on Sunday 10 March, starting at 11.30pm live on Rai 1.

More music, finally, with the singer-songwriter Maninni, who will sing the song ‘Spettacolare’, presented at Sanremo 2024, and the Albanian singer and television presenter Alketa Vejsiu, known to the Rai1 television audience for having been co-host at the Sanremo Festival in 2020, alongside Amadeus.