DolarToday published the price of the dollar in Venezuela at Bs. 38.41 for today, Sunday, March 10, 2024, according to the most recent update. Dollar Monitor determined the average of the dollar at Bs. 37.95. The price of the parallel dollar is measured by several factors: by supply and demand, the daily values ​​issued by the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) and the National Institute of Statistics of Venezuela (INE), and the economic situation of the country, which suffers from several United States sanctions against the Nicolás Maduro regime.

The official dollar rate according to the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) stands at 36.19 digital bolivars, which shows a marked difference with the values ​​found in the unofficial market. This contrast between official and parallel market prices illustrates the complexity of the Venezuelan economy. In this context, the Bitcoin dollar emerges as another option within the exchange market, trading at 37.72 digital bolivars, and adding an additional dimension to the country’s varied economy.

DolarToday today, Sunday, March 10: price of the dollar

The DolarToday portal establishes a price of Bs. 38.41 per dollar today, March 10. As they point out, this is given according to “the average value of private operations in the city of Caracas, while the value of Cúcuta is determined based on the supply/demand of Bolívares in that city.”

Dollar Monitor for today, Sunday, March 10, 2024

Dollar Monitor reflects an average of Bs. 37.95 for every dollar, according to the latest update.

What is the price of the BCV dollar TODAY, Sunday, March 10, 2024?

The BCV dollar was quoted at 36.19 bolivars. The rate represents a weighted average derived from the daily operations of active trading desks at participating banking institutions. In this way, the US currency maintained its price for the second consecutive day after months of strong variations. As recalled, in 2023 it closed with an increase of 105% compared to the previous year, according to the Central Bank of Venezuela.

