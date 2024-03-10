Suara.com – Actor Tommy Kurniawan’s family suddenly became the public spotlight. This happened after a video of the interaction between Tommy Kurniawan’s son and his mother went viral.

As is known, Tommy Kurniawan was married to Fatimah Tania Nadira in 2011. Their marriage ended in 2017 and they are blessed with two children.

Their first child is a boy and is now 11 years old, while his younger brother is 10 years old. Tommy Kurniawan then married Puteri Indonesia Aceh 2011, Lisya Nurrahmi in 2018 and was blessed with a son.

The relationship between Tommy Kurniawan’s son and his mother still looks close. One of them can be seen in the video footage shared by the Instagram account lambegosiip.

In the video footage, Tommy Kurniawan’s son appears to have graduated from Al-Quran tahfiz. This special event was attended by Tommy and his wife.

Tommy Kurniawan’s son, who had already held his graduation session, apparently couldn’t hold back his emotions. Still wearing a sash, he immediately hugged his mother, he continued.

He buried his head on his mother’s shoulder. This was greeted with affection by Lisya Nurrahmi who immediately stroked her son’s head.

After hugging for a long time, it was seen that Tommy Kurniawan’s child was crying in his mother’s arms again. He even repeatedly wiped his tears with a tissue.

This warm moment between Tommy Kurniawan’s son and his mother apparently stole the public’s attention. Not a few people compared it to the interaction between Sarwendah and Betrand Peto.

Because interactions between Sarwendah and her adopted son often draw scorn from netizens. Ruben Onsu even had to step in to silence oblique comments regarding his wife and adopted child.

Tommy Kurniawan with wife, Lisya Nurrahmi. [Instagram]

“This just looks like the child is being spoiled towards the mother, not like the one who is onoh, innately passionate about kissing the hair and nape of the mother’s neck,” commented one netizen.

“This is only natural for mothers to continue with their children with affectionate hugs. Not lustful hugs and neck kisses like onoh,” said another netizen.

“Wow, I know what he means, just call him onyo,” said one netizen.

“It’s also amusing to see Ono,” said another netizen.