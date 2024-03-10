The Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City charged the crime of human trafficking to Diego “N”, a former student of the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) who manipulated photos of his classmates with artificial intelligence to make them appear as if they had no clothes and try to sell them as sexual content.

Upon being presented before a control judge, he issued an order linking him to proceedings for the crime of human trafficking, in the form of storage of photographic material of minors performing real sexual acts.

At the initial hearing, the judge described the detention as legal and the social representative of the General Coordination of Investigation of Gender Crimes and Attention to Victims filed an accusation and requested that the individual be linked to proceedings, which was granted.

However, the judge did not impose any precautionary measure, because the accused is subject to another process with preventive detention, and set a period of two months for the closure of the complementary investigation.

