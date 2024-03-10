Dengue is a viral disease transmitted to humans through the bites of infected mosquitoes, mainly Aedes aegypti. This pathology is common in tropical and subtropical regions of the world and can manifest in various forms, from mild fever to more severe conditions such as hemorrhagic fever and dengue shock syndrome.

Transmission occurs when a mosquito bites an infected person, becomes infected with the virus, and subsequently passes it on to another person. Prevention is important given the lack of specific treatment, and includes controlling the mosquito population and using individual repellents. Care focuses on symptom management, hydration and, in more severe cases, inpatient support to manage complications.

Latest actions of the Ministry of Health

Faced with an increase in the number of cases, the Italian Ministry of Health will issue a new circular shortly after the first one to further strengthen control measures. Particular attention is being paid to the need to increase disinfection on international modes of transport such as planes and ships, including cruise ships, as well as evaluating rapid tests for those arriving from areas considered at risk.

Health Minister Orazio Schillaci’s response in the Senate indicates that the situation is under control, despite the increase in reported cases. This renewed commitment from the Ministry underscores the continued vigilance and adaptation of dengue prevention and control strategies in Italy.

