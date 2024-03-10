Dark chocolate full of heavy metals (over the limit): here are the brands most affected

Behind the enveloping sweetness of chocolate lies a dark universe made of deforestation, exploitation of workers, excessive amounts of sugar, as well as the presence of additives and other controversial chemical substances, such as heavy metals. As reported by the website Your Personalized Diet, a survey conducted by the American magazine Consumer Reports highlighted this problem, involving various cocoa-based products, from hot chocolate preparations to chocolate chips, up to milk or dark chocolate bars. Even though the focus of the analysis was on the United States, some “bitter” surprises, so to speak, involved brands that are very popular and consumed in our country too. In this article, we want to highlight the dark chocolate bars involved in the investigation. Contrary to expectations, dark chocolate, often considered the healthiest, has proven to be dangerous to consumers’ health.

The researchers selected 28 dark chocolate bars from the main commercial brands, focusing on the presence of heavy metals in the products. The results are disconcerting: out of 28 tablets, 23 (82% of the sample) had lead or cadmium levels higher than the maximum limits allowed by the California health authorities (0.5 mcg per day for lead and 4.1 mcg per day for cadmium).

Among the worst products, two bars from the Nero di Perugina line stand out, with high percentages of both cadmium and lead:

Perugina Black Dark Chocolate 85% – with a lead percentage of 539% and a cadmium percentage of 68%. Perugina Black Dark Chocolate 70% – with a lead percentage of 314% and a cadmium percentage of 82%.

These percentages are intolerable, especially when it comes to lead. Multinational Nestlé, owner of the Perugina brand, said it applies rigorous standards to ensure quality and compliance with regulatory requirements, including limits for cadmium and lead. The company regularly tests raw materials and finished products to ensure compliance and consumer safety.

Only two bars, Divine 70% Darkly Smooth Chocolate and Sam’s Choice (Walmart) Dark Chocolate 85% Cocoa, showed tolerable levels of lead and cadmium, as reported in the full investigation that also includes milk chocolate and various preparations based on cocoa. But why does dark chocolate contain such high concentrations of heavy metals? The problem lies in the raw material of chocolate, namely cocoa. The higher the concentration of cocoa in the final product, the higher the levels of cadmium, lead and other metals.

This does not imply giving up the pleasure of chocolate; rather, you need to consume it carefully, as indicated by Consumer Reports. For adults who wish to enjoy dark chocolate, occasional consumption will not necessarily expose them to extremely high levels of heavy metals. However, it is advisable to be aware of potential exposure to such metals from various sources.