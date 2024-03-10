GENOA – This summer Cristiano De AndrÃ© will perform in concert throughout Italy with “De AndrÃ© #DeAndrÃ© â€“ Best Of Live Tour”, a tribute to his father Fabrizio, 25 years after his death, and to his songs imprinted in the collective memory and still extremely current.

The project â€œDe AndrÃ© canta De AndrÃ©â€ is thus enriched with a new piece, after the success of the four albums â€œDe AndrÃ© canta De AndrÃ© â€“ Vol. 1â€ (2009), â€ œDe AndrÃ© sings De AndrÃ© â€“ Vol. 2â€ (2010) and â€œDe AndrÃ© sings De AndrÃ© â€“ Vol. 3â€ (2017) and â€œDe AndrÃ© sings De AndrÃ© â€“ Story of an employee” (2023) and after various sold out tours each dedicated to a part of Fabrizio’s repertoire.

With â€œDe AndrÃ© #DeAndrÃ© â€“ Best Of Live Tourâ€ , Cristiano De AndrÃ©, the only true heir to Deandre’s musical heritage, will bring to the stage the best of the repertoire covered so far, accompanied by the indescribable musicians Osvaldo di Dio on guitars and Davide Pezzin on bass. Luciano Luisi returns to the keyboards, who arranged the first two volumes, and Ivano Zanotti arrives on the drums.

Cristiano himself, not only a singer-songwriter but a skilled multi-instrumentalist, will play the acoustic and classical guitar, the bouzouky, the piano and the violin, accompanying the spectator on a journey that addresses Fabrizio’s great work.