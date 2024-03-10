Friend Lucy van Roosmalen (8) came to play, I coordinated. During the “game” of who could move boxes of books to the temporary housing shed and back the fastest (we are in the process of an eternal move/renovation), a friend fell. She was dragged in by Lucy van Roosmalen and tended to. When that didn’t help, they called me. I noticed an almost imperceptible abrasion, no one was delighted with this consultation. My friend started crying even harder and Lucy van Roosmalen thought I should take the injury more seriously. I applied the biggest band-aid we had to the almost invisible scratch, but I still had to call my mother.

“It hurts,” the girl squeaked.

The mother came to pick up her daughter and a day later said in the school yard that the wound had already healed.

On Saturday, Lia van Roosmalen (6) came after dinner to the unsurpassed Syrian restaurant Maak with taste! fell on the sidewalk on Dorpsstraat. She flipped around the lamppost so hard that she went flying around the bend. Result: a wound on the body, visible through the tights. Lucy van Roosmalen immediately noticed that everything was much worse than that of her friend. Eva Hucke returned to the restaurant; they had no bandages, but they had pieces of Syrian bread. It also helped with the pain after a hundred meters.

Yesterday we attended an open day for a local organic farmer. As I entered into an endless discussion with him, the fire began to flare up after I asked why there were still two upside-down Dutch flags in front of his farm, Lucie van Roosmalen tripped on the gravel before our eyes. Blood dripped onto her shoe.

“This is what gravel gets,” said the farmer, who has seen much worse on and around the farm, but in our small group, “a wound with dripping blood” is the worst. Back in the car, Lucy van Roosmalen lifted her handkerchief every few seconds, revealing more and more blood stains. She praised herself for not crying like her friend and her two sisters. Between two bouts of pain, she got to the heart of the matter: “If I have a bleeding wound, I just continue to live. I think I’m most like my dad.”

Marcel van Roosmalen writes an exchange column with Ellen Dekwitz here.

