News headlines this week: “People of non-Dutch origin say they will be checked by the police slightly more often than people of full Dutch origin in 2023.” “Report: DUO discrimination during inspections, especially among MBO students with non-Dutch surnames.” And: “After the Benefits Case, the government’s attitude should change, but reform still seems a long way off.”

In short, we have a problem in Houston. And this is not something unknown. Discrimination or ethnic profiling is making unjustified distinctions based on origin. The suffering caused by this child benefit provision is well known. A serious crisis of trust between citizens and government has led to the emergence of a new political party, hopefully called the New Social Contract, which, with twenty seats, now plays a key role in the formation.

Meanwhile, things continue to go wrong. This week, Justice Ministers Yesilgez and Van der Burg announced in a letter to parliament that they would address the problem of nuisance to “disadvantaged” asylum seekers “in more municipalities” in the same way as in Ter Apel. Namely with additional “process availability locations” (PBL). These are closed departments or pavilions, with a strict regime and many rules of life, where from time to time you can only go for an hour. Ministers write that they are “tireless” in their plan, which basically indicates adequate sleep. Although “tireless” (steadfast) was probably the intended linguistic meaning. Anyway, I’m not going to whine about the language.

This approach certainly has support in the migrant-hostile House of Representatives: get rid of the nuisance and hopeless asylum seekers! Determination, it’s good that VVD is doing something about it! Many public reactions also had a similar tone. The argument has always been – as in the Cabinet Office letter – that “inaction” would erode support for bona fide asylum seekers. To save something, you must also dare to break something. An argument that is most often heard in times of crisis and war, but is extremely lazy. After all, the rule of law is precisely designed to protect those who are in the weakest position compared to a powerful state. Or those who test the rule of law the most through their (mis)behavior. And also hopeless asylum seekers, those who attack small businesses and steal bicycles from gardens. I understand the frustration, but what you don’t want to happen to you, don’t do it to someone else.

Article 1 of the Constitution guarantees equal treatment – ​​which applies to “everyone who is in the Netherlands”. So you cannot classify all asylum seekers from a country. Under the pretext that they need to stay there to be “available” for their “procedure.” Asylum seekers who appear to be “underprivileged” need to at least be able to demonstrate that they are not.

If a constitutional state wants to deal with systemic profiteers who cause inconvenience, as it certainly must do, then this too must be done in an impeccable manner. In other words, it is governed by the rule of law, which is fair, fair and equal. Based on known rules, in comparison with other detainees, public criteria, with objection and appeal. One of them recently managed to have his forced PBL residence reviewed by an immigration judge in the Northern Netherlands. The applicant considered that his detention there was unlawful, in particular because it lasted for an indefinite period. The decision would be disproportionate and the consequences would be disproportionate. “Being available” for the asylum process will be a pretext, and the criteria for detention are unknown. And finally: “my application is not unprivileged at all.” In short, it is discrimination, illegal government action, and abuse of power – using the power (to detain) for purposes other than those for which it was given.

The immigration judge put it succinctly because he was immediately unable to find “a lack of sufficient legislation or regulation” under which the State was permitted to hold asylum seekers in PBL. Administrative discretion based on one’s own biases. Soon a random driver will also drive an object behind a fence somewhere for a self-determined type of drunken (?) obstruction of traffic. So beware of decisiveness, especially from ministers who, with the political wind at their tail, throw out the window the principles they are supposed to defend. After which the judge can try to take him away again.

