Two armed civilians were killed this Saturday afternoon by elements of the Coahuila Public Security Secretariat while they were carrying out surveillance work in the breaches of the municipality of Hidalgo, in the north of the entity.

In a statement, the state Secretariat reported that no police officers were injured in the confrontation.

Long weapons, ballistic helmets, ballistic vests, a “bib” and a white Ram pickup truck were seized at the scene.

In the statement it was reported that circulation between Colombia, Nuevo León and Hidalgo, Coahuila remains open to the population without any restrictions.

The General Secretariat reported that the surveillance actions with the Army, the Navy and the National Guard are permanent and aim to maintain the armor of the entity.

Earlier this day, Governor Manolo Jiménez had headed the security table for the construction of peace and security in the city of Saltillo where he highlighted the coordination that exists between all the institutions and agencies of the three levels of government in matters of security. .

He also urged not to let our guard down and continue strengthening our presence precisely on the borders of the state.

