The Catholic Church urged the presidential candidates Claudia Sheinbaum, Xóchitl Gálvez and the candidate Jorge Álvarez Máynez, to assume a serious commitment to maintaining peace in Mexico, beyond political differences.

“A few hours before the three candidates come to sign the National Commitment for Peace this Monday, the invitation we make is to take this commitment seriously and to work together for peace beyond any political difference,” he asked.

He added “peace cannot be a mere campaign slogan, but rather a priority objective that guides strategies, actions and decisions, an objective that also calls upon all of us who make up society and that does not remain solely a political duty.”

The clergy said that signing peace agreements and working for their fulfillment is not only an urgent need, but also a moral duty and a social imperative of the three presidential candidates. The editorial Desde la Fe assured that the violence that the country is going through has consequences for the communities, breaking the social fabric, sowing fear, distrust, depriving people of their dignity and their fundamental right to live in peace.

“We invite the candidates to recognize the seriousness of this situation and responsibly assume the search for effective and lasting solutions, giving priority to dialogue and listening, mainly to the most vulnerable,” he said.

This religious institution emphasized that the candidates for the Presidency have the opportunity to make a difference “leave a positive legacy for future generations by joining and signing the National Commitment for peace, not as a symbolic act, but as a commitment.” serious and tangible with the well-being of our country.

