Suara.com – The suicide case of a family at Teluk Intan Apartments, Penjaringan, North Jakarta shocked the public. How could it not be, one family allegedly ended their lives by jumping together to the front of the apartment lobby.

Siti, a drinks seller in the apartment, witnessed this horror incident. He revealed that the suicide incident occurred at around 16.00 WIB.

Siti continued, the four victims were from one family consisting of a father, mother and two children. It is suspected that they were not permanent residents of the apartment, but had lived there for some time.

Chronology of events

North Jakarta Metro Police Chief, Senior Commissioner (Kombes) Gidion Arif Setyawan confirmed that the four people died by suicide.

The four of them each have the initials EA (51), AIL, JWA (13), and JL (18). Two of the victims were female, and the other two were male.

Furthermore, Gidion explained that the bodies of the four victims were first discovered at 16.15 WIB. At that time, security guard Dedy, who was standing guard in front of the apartment lobby, heard a loud crash.

Dedy suddenly turned around and it turned out that there were four bodies lying in the parking lot in a supine position.

He then reported the incident to officers at the Teluk Intan Subsector Police. The police rushed to check the crime scene (TKP).

Alleged debt

The police are conducting an investigation regarding the motive for the suicide of the four victims, who were part of the same family. However, the police still have not found the motive that made this family decide to commit suicide.

Penjaringan Metro Police Chief, Police Commissioner Agus Ady Wijaya said that his party is currently carrying out an investigation by examining witnesses. These include security officers, victims’ families and so on.

Not only that, the police also checked the identity of the vehicle, and opened the victim’s cellphone to see the motive for the incident. Such as whether there is a debt that is burdening the family or is there another motive.

Alleged pressure

Apart from the alleged existence of debt, the motive for the death of one family also points to the pressure that befell the family.

However, unfortunately, the police still have not found the pressure or even a definite motive for the death of the family.

Witness confession

One of the apartment residents said that the victim had been visited by a debt collection service. According to his confession, the victim’s family seemed to be facing economic problems. He heard this directly from the complaint of one of the victims.

The witness also said that one day the victim came to borrow money. The witness then admitted that his wife only agreed to lend Rp. 1 million to the victim.

Had borrowed IDR 20 million

It didn’t stop there, the witness said that the victim approached him again looking for a capital loan. The victim intended to borrow IDR 20 million. However, due to limited financial conditions, the witness could not afford to do so.

According to witness testimony, the family who committed suicide appeared to be under pressure. The reason is, one of the victims had tried to borrow money several times.

Suspected collapse

The witness also said that the victim used to be among the well-off. His children who also died in the incident were also studying at a prestigious school.

The witness himself suspected that the business run by one of the victims suffered losses, so their lives changed drastically.

Long left the apartment

The police examined a number of witnesses to ask for information regarding the death of a family in the apartment. It is known that the four victims had long left the apartment.

Based on their testimony, the four victims came back when they were about to commit suicide.

Suicide is not a solution to solve life’s problems. If you or someone around you experiences pressure and thoughts of suicide arise, immediately contact the Indonesian suicide hotline via number 1119 (extension 8) or the Ministry of Health’s mental health hotline at 021-500-454.

