New appointment today, Sunday 10 March, with ‘Che Tempo Che Fa’. The Secretary General of the United Nations António Guterres will sit exclusively in Fabio Fazio’s living room, special guest of the program on the Nine and streaming on discovery+.

The other guests

Other guests include Diego Abatantuono and Giorgio Panariello, among the protagonists of the new season of “Lol – Chi ride è futuro”; Mahmood, sixth place at the 74th Sanremo Festival with “Tuta Gold”, already a Platinum record and which reached the peaks of radio airplay and over 60 million global streams; the producer and musician Guido De Angelis, founder together with his brother Maurizio of the musical duo Oliver Onions, who has signed, in over 60 years of career, the soundtracks of cult series such as “Sandokan”, “They continued to call him Trinity”, “Otherwise we get angry”, “Zorro”, “The black corsair” and many others.

And again: Don Davide Banzato, author of the book “My journeys of the heart. With Saint Francis, Saint Anthony and Saint Pio of Pietrelcina”; Roberto Burioni, Professor of Microbiology and Virology at Vita-Salute San Raffaele University; Lisa Licitra, Scientific Director of the National Center for Oncology Hadrontherapy (Cnao); Massimo Giannini; Michele Serra.

Il Tavolo, who is in the studio

The evening ends with the unmissable appointment with ‘Che tempo che fa – Il Tavolo’ with Nino Frassica, Mara Maionchi, Mrs. Coriandoli, Francesco Paolantoni and Ubaldo Pantani. Guests of the episode: rally driver Rebecca Busi, the only Italian female driver to have taken part in the legendary Dakar rally this year; Max Giusti, host of the new season of “Undercover Boss”; Il Tre, competing at the 74th Sanremo Festival with “Fragili”; the real estate agent and TV face Gianluca Torre, among the protagonists of “Casa a prima vista” on Real Time; Cristiano Malgioglio; Simona Ventura. Guido De Angelis also returns to the table.