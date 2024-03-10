loading…

King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia urged the international community to stop Israel’s brutal crimes against Palestinians. Photo/SPA via REUTERS

RIYADH – King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia urges the international community to stop Israel’s brutal crimes against Palestinians. The urge was conveyed in a statement marking the start of Ramadan.

“It saddens us that the arrival of the month of Ramadan this year coincides with the ongoing attacks experienced by our Palestinian brothers and sisters, and we emphasize the need for the international community to assume responsibility to stop these brutal crimes and provide safe humanitarian and aid corridors, ” read King Salman’s statement on Sunday, which was reported by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Monday (11/3/2024).

In Saudi Arabia, Ramadan begins on Monday, March 11 2024, after the Ramadan crescent or crescent moon is visible in the kingdom.

Meanwhile, deadly fighting broke out in Gaza on Sunday between Israeli forces and Hamas militants. So far no ceasefire has been agreed.

The war, which began on October 7, has killed more than 30,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in Gaza.

At the end of February, Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan expressed strong criticism of the international community for remaining silent about the suffering of the Palestinian people in Gaza due to Israel’s brutal invasion.

The criticism was conveyed when the UN Human Rights Council (HAM) opened a new session in Geneva.

Referring to the massacre of tens of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza by Israel in its war against Hamas since October 7, Prince Faisal said no institutional dialogue could be taken seriously if the situation in Palestine was ignored.

“What rights are we talking about, and Gaza is under rubble?” asked the Saudi prince.