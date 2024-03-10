The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, spoke out through his social networks about the conflict in Haiti. In its count of He affirmed that he is capable of combating violence in the Central American country: “We can fix it.” Subsequent lines mentioned that it is essential to obtain a resolution from the United Nations Security Council, the consent of the host country and ensure that all costs associated with the mission are fully covered to ensure effectiveness.

The president praised for controlling the crime rate in his country, thanks to his plan and implementation of megaprisons, knows that despite his intention, the decision would require an international consensus, which will cover a prudent time of action.

Nayib Bukele spoke out through his social networks about the conflict in Haiti. Photo: AFP

Crime on the agenda

President Nayib Bukele must keep in mind that the chaos in Haiti would represent a public confrontation with that country’s gang leader, Jimmy Cherizier. The nicknamed ‘Barbecue’ is willing to take the actions to a possible “civil war” if Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry does not resign.

Having installed checkpoints on the roads to Port-au-Prince that collect around $8,000 a day, criminals now threaten to expand to the Dominican Republic.

Gangs in Haiti, led by Jimmy Cherizier, spread terror. Photo: Connectas

According to the High Commissioner for Human Rights, January was recorded as the month with the greatest violence in Haiti in more than two years, with a total of 806 people killed, injured or kidnapped, to which are added 300 dead gang members. .

Likewise, a Geneva-based criminal investigation group warned that gangs in Haiti are achieving greater economic autonomy. These organizations finance their activities through resources obtained from private companies, local residents and the relatives of kidnapped people, using these funds to acquire weapons and recruit soldiers, they say.

‘The Bukele method’

After starting his government on June 1, 2019, Nayib Bukele has managed to transform El Salvador from being the most unsafe country in Latin America, with more than 100 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants, to being one of the safest with only 2 homicides implementing a transformation in public security.

However, the population assures that despite being internationally classified as ‘the safest’ these measures were accompanied by a series of human rights abuses and fear towards the government in power. They assure that a possible ‘persecution of opponents’ or people who think differently from the government is about to be implemented.

Despite the accusations, Bukele enjoys a popularity of 90% within his country, a figure that places him as the most popular president in Latin America, according to Latinobarómetro.

Nayib Bukele has made El Salvador one of the safest countries with the ‘Bukele Method’. Photo: Reuters

This method is already a reference for some countries in Latin America. Such is the case of Ecuador, which has become the latest country to adopt the “bukelism” model. With President Daniel Noboa committing to implement rigorous measures similar to those of the Salvadoran president and in response to the intense wave of violence caused by mafias seeking to pressure his government.