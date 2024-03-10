Soldier Hollow March 10, 2024 – An amazing achievement by Lisa Vittozzi as she continues her great runway season. Azzurra finished second in the Soldier Hollow race in the USA at the World Championships.

The Italian put on a stunning performance in the women’s pursuit, with just one mistake on the range and her characteristic precision on the skis.

The race was won by the Frenchwoman Lou Jeanmonnot, who was ahead at the final finish by a small margin. Third was another transalpine, Julia Simon.

With three races left until the end of the 2024 season, the overall World Cup ranking is led by Norway’s Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold with 964 points, followed by Lisa Vittozzi with 891 points. She is followed by France’s Justine Brézat-Boucher (881), Julie Simon (858) and Lou Jeanmonneau (828).

Conquest may be one step away.

Photo fisi.org