Suara.com – The General Election Commission confirmed that the pair of presidential candidates and vice presidential candidates Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka were superior in West Kalimantan Province at the plenary meeting to recapitulate the national level vote tally results at the Indonesian KPU Building, Jakarta, Sunday (10/3/2024 ).

Based on the West Kalimantan Province KPU’s presentation, the Prabowo-Gibran pair was ahead with 1,964,183 votes, then the Anies-Muhaimin pair got 718,641 votes, and the Ganjar-Mahfud pair got 534,450 votes.

“We can validate the results of the vote counting and recapitulation carried out by the West Kalimantan Provincial KPU for the Presidential and Vice Presidential Elections. Bismillah, it is legal,” said KPU Chairman Hasyim Asy’ari at the plenary meeting.

The ratification was carried out after considering the suitability of voting rights user data, the use of ballot papers, as well as the number of valid and invalid votes, which amounted to 3,277,815.

“It fits,” he said.

The list of permanent voters in West Kalimantan totals 3,958,561 people, consisting of 2,017,565 men and 1,940,996 women.

The recapitulation plenary meeting for West Kalimantan Province only started at around 20.40 WIB, due to waiting for the West Kalimantan Province KPU team to arrive. Previously, the Indonesian KPU also approved the recapitulation from Bali Province and Bangka Belitung Province this Sunday.

The 2024 elections include the election of the president and vice president, members of the DPR RI, members of the DPD RI, members of the provincial DPRD, as well as members of the district/city DPRD with a national level permanent voter list (DPT) of 204,807,222 voters.

For the election of president and vice president, three pairs participated, namely Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar number 1, Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka number 2, and Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud Md number 3.

In accordance with KPU Regulation Number 3 of 2022, the national vote recapitulation for the 2024 Election is scheduled to take place from February 15 to March 20 2024. (Antara)