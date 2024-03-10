Tomorrow, Monday 11 March, orange and yellow weather alert in various areas of Italy. There are several warnings for hydraulic and hydrogeological risk in many regions.

Italy is preparing for another week of bad weather, with rain, thunderstorms and snow in the mountains which have not spared the communication of weather warnings. The Mediterranean basin is still under the influence of unstable Atlantic currents which will continue to bring disturbances to our country.

In recent days the Peninsula has been clearly divided by sirocco winds in the South which have brought a sudden general increase in temperatures. A wave of bad weather is expected in the North which has generated several weather warnings.

Tomorrow, Monday 11 March, orange and yellow weather alert in various areas of Italy. Starting from the most urgent and important warning, the orange alert for hydraulic risk is signaled for Emilia Romagna, in the Modena plain area.

Yellow weather alert for hydraulic risk

The specific areas affected by the yellow alert, also known as “ordinary criticality”:

Calabria: Central-Northern Ionian Slope, Central-Southern Ionian Slope, Northern Tyrrhenian Slope, Central-Northern Tyrrhenian Slope, Central-Southern Tyrrhenian Slope, Northern Ionian Slope Emilia Romagna: Reggio Emilia plain, Piacenza-Parma low hill, Po Reggio Emilia plain, Piacenza-Parma plain Lombardy: Upper eastern plain, Eastern lakes and pre-Alps, Lower western plain, Hydraulic hub of Milan Piedmont: Northern plain Veneto: Lower Brenta-Bacchiglione and Fratta Gorzone, Livenza, Lemene and Tagliamento, Upper Brenta-Bacchiglione-Alpone

Yellow weather alert due to hydrogeological risk

In the following regions and specified areas, weather warning alerts:

Abruzzo: Tordino Vomano Basin, Aterno Basin, Marsica, Pescara Basin, Upper Sangro Basin, Lower Sangro Basin Calabria: Central-Northern Ionian Slope, Central-Southern Ionian Slope, Northern Tyrrhenian Slope, Central-Northern Tyrrhenian Slope, Central-southern Tyrrhenian side, Northern Ionian side Campania: Lower Cilento, Upper Volturno and Matese, Campania plain, Naples, Islands and Vesuvian area, Upper Irpinia and Sannio, Tanagro, Sorrento-Amalfi peninsula, Sarno mountains and Picentini mountains, Tusciano and Alto Sele, Piana Sele and Alto Cilento Emilia Romagna: Central Emilian mountains, Low Piacenza-Parma hills, Piacenza-Parma mountains, High Piacenza-Parma hills, Central Emilian hills, Low Romagna hills and plains, Bolognese mountains, Bolognese hills, High hills romagnola, Romagna mountains Friuli Venezia Giulia: Tagliamento and Torre mountain basins, Livenza and Lemene basins Lazio: Rome basins, Rieti Apennines, Middle Tiber basin, Northern coastal basins, Liri basin, Southern coastal basins, Aniene Lombardy : Eastern high plain, Central plain, Valcamonica, Eastern lakes and pre-Alps, Pavia Apennines, Lower eastern plain, Lower central-eastern Molise plain: Frentani – Sannio – Matese, Alto Volturno – Medio Sangro, Coastal Puglia: Lower Ofanto, Lower Fortore, Gargano and Tremiti, Tavoliere – lower Candelaro, Cervaro and Carapelle basins, Lato and Lenne basins, Central Adriatic Puglia, Salento, Central Puglia Bradanica, Sub-Dauno Apennines Tuscany: Ombrone Gr-Medio, Etruria, Valdichiana, Valdelsa-Valdera , Lower Valdarno, Serchio-Garfagnana-Lima, Ombrone Gr-Costa, Arno-Casentino, Serchio-Costa, Upper Arno-Valdarno, Arno-Florence, Arno-Costa, Bisenzio and Ombrone Pt, Etruria-North Coast, Etruria- South Coast, Lunigiana, Mugello-Val di Sieve, Reno, Romagna-Tuscany, Serchio-Lucca, Valtiberina, Versilia, Fiora and Albegna, Ombrone Gr-Alto, Islands, Fiora and Albegna-Costa and Giglio Trentino Alto Adige: Autonomous Province of Trento Umbria: Chiani – Paglia, Nera – Corno, Trasimeno – Nestore, Chiascio – Topino, Middle Tiber, Upper Tiber Veneto: Lower Brenta-Bacchiglione and Fratta Gorzone, Upper Brenta-Bacchiglione-Alpone, Piave piedmont

The weather for Monday 11 March

Weather forecast for tomorrow, starting from the North. Variability with rare or only isolated storm phenomena. More unstable in Emilia Romagna with showers, thunderstorms and snow in the Apennines. Stationary temperatures, maximum between 11 and 16. Moving on to the Centre, unstable weather with intermittent showers and thunderstorms, even intense in the central hours and in inland areas. Stable temperatures, maximum between 11 and 17. Finally, the South, mostly unstable, with intermittent rain and thunderstorms, more frequent in Sardinia and the Tyrrhenian regions. Temperatures dropping, maximums between 13 and 17.

Weather is expected to improve only from mid-week. It is advisable to pay attention to weather warnings and follow the instructions of local authorities.