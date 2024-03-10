This Saturday night in Tixtla, Guerrero, normalistas from Ayotzinapa burned two National Guard patrols and detained the soldiers who were on board.

The events occurred around seven at night, when a group of normalistas from Ayotzinapa stopped two GN patrols on the Chilpancingo-Chilapa federal highway, took the soldiers down and then took them to the junction with the new highway and arrested them. fire.

Until now, it is unknown how many GN soldiers were detained.

According to some videos that were spread on social networks, you can see how the normalistas put some soldiers on one of the buses.

THAT

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions