Inzell, March 10, 2024 – The sparkling season of the long blue track ends with another day of applause.

On Sunday before the World All-Around Championships competition in Inzella – the last major speed skating competition of the year – the Italian national team, led by director Marchetto and coach Matteo Anesi, celebrates two magnificent top five finishes achieved by Francesca Lollobrigida and Davide Ghiotto on the German ice of the Max Eicher Arena.

The 33-year-old soldier, less than a year after giving birth to her son Tommaso, achieved a career-best result at the World All-Around Championships, finishing 4th, an unprecedented position for the Italian women’s team. sector.

Lollobrigida placed in the top ten in each of the four distances: today in the 1500m she finished seventh with a time of 1’54″19, and in the 5000m she posted the fourth fastest time overall (6’58″75).

Great pride for the Frascati native who, in addition to his individual results, has shown more than encouraging results that bode well for next season.

But in the men’s category, the second track record in two days is held by Davide Ghiotto, who also confirmed himself in Inzell as the best specialist on the long-distance track. In Germany, the thirty-year-old athlete from Vicenza showed a time of 12:40:61 at a distance of 10,000 meters, repeating the success achieved yesterday at a distance of 5,000 meters.

Ghiotto finished fifth in the final rankings, also achieving the best placing of his career at the World All-Around Championships. He also improved his personal best in the 1500m today, finishing in eleventh place with a time of 1:45:93.

A personal best was set by Daniele Di Stefano (Fiamme Oro), who stopped the clock after 1:43:99, finishing fifth in the distance.

He took tenth place in the general classification, with Michele Malfatti (Fiamme Gialle) in eighth place, also thanks to fifth place today in the 10,000 meters, finishing at 13:02:35.

Here are all the results of the event.

Photo: Martin de Jong/ISU