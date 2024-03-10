Paris, March 10, 2024 – Silver for history. The final day of the 2024 European Paralympic Fencing Championships in Paris saw Italy’s 15th medal won by the men’s epee team, earning a well-deserved podium finish they had been chasing for years. Thus, despite some regret for the fourth position of the women’s foil team, forced to leave Bebe Vio Grandis on the bench (as a precaution) after suffering physical problems yesterday, the Italian expedition ends this continental competition with an excellent result. equal to the trophies of the last edition held in Warsaw.

Great competition and historical silver for an Italian men’s sword. Emanuele Lambertini, Edoardo Jordan, Matteo Dei Rossi and Michele Massa shot like a real team, with exceptional consistency and compactness. In the quarter-finals, the Azzurri dominated the match against Great Britain from dawn to dusk, winning 45-32 and thus being eliminated in the semi-finals. Here, in another show of strength, the boys, under coach Francesco Martinelli (with maestro Antonio Iannaccone on the bench), produced an excellent performance against France, which was also carried away by the Halle fans of Georges Carpentier. Italy achieved success faction after faction, rejoicing in the 45-41 score that sent them through to the final. Even in the last act, the match against Ukraine was interpreted by the Azzurri with charisma and desire to win a head-to-head match in which they were only defeated in the final credits with a score of 45-38. But the silver on the necks of our swordsmen is precious and full of meaning. “A medal that rewards years of work and commitment, a real team spirit that was visible on stage throughout the competition. I am very proud of this second place, which gives us a lot of energy ahead of the Paralympic Games, again here in Paris,” said Paralympic fencer Francesco Martinelli.

The Italian women’s foil team took fourth place. Andrea Mogos, Loredana Trigilia and Alessia Biagini, with Bebe Vio Grandis on the bench (as a precaution after suffering physical problems yesterday), were rightfully admitted into the “top four” as the number 1 seeded team, and they fought point for point in semi-final against Ukraine, losing only in the final part of the match with a score of 45-35. Technical Commissioner Simone Vanni’s foil players (supported by Alessandro Paroli) were thus switched to fight for bronze against Georgia, who won 45–32, leaving Italy at the foot of the podium but without affecting the team’s confidence in victory. not the slightest who, with Bebe as the protagonist, will want to return to Paris to compete for the Games podium again.

Meanwhile, Italian fencing finished the European Paralympic Championships in France with an excellent tally of 15 medals: two gold (both signed by super Rossana Paschino), five silver and eight bronze. Italy equaled the number of podiums at Warsaw 2022 and ensured continuity with the record-breaking World Cup in Terni 2023 (which ended with 12 medals), but above all they are chasing a dream that has now turned into a goal: to bring back more medals. podium finishes at the 2024 Games in Paris with “double-digit” qualifications. The last stage of the World Cup will be decisive, valid for the qualification scheduled for May in Brazil, in Sao Paulo. Meanwhile, Federal President Paolo Azzi, head of delegation Alberto Ancarani and Paralympic sector coordinator Dino Meglio expressed complete satisfaction with the results of the Italian athletes, a reflection of what has been done together with the three technical commissioners and staff. national team.

Photo by Bizzi Federscherman