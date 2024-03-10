What more could Red Bull ask for? The team has once again produced a brilliant Formula 1 car and in Max Verstappen they also have their best driver at the moment. After Verstappen’s second outright win across two races on Saturday at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, 2024 looks set to be another season of all-out dominance.

Yet public power struggles within Red Bull Racing (RBR) meant the British-Austrian team’s victories last week were secondary. The action on the track almost became an annoying interruption to the flow of gossip, revelations and juicy statements, in which at some point it even became clear that Verstappen’s future with the team was not guaranteed.

The beginning of all the unrest was the scandal surrounding team boss Christian Horner (50). After weeks of turmoil surrounding the controversial Briton, an external lawyer hired by Red Bull cleared Horner of sexually assaulting a member of the women’s team on Wednesday ahead of the season opener in Bahrain. But a day later, almost everyone in the Formula One world, including team bosses and journalists, received a digital folder containing incriminating messages between Horner and the woman who accused him. The sender was—and remains—unknown, but there could be no misunderstanding in the message: Horner must go.

In the week following Bahrain, Red Bull continued to dominate the motorsport media and sports pages of mainly German and British newspapers. Gradually, a clearer picture emerged of the behind-the-scenes struggle for control of RBR, in which Horner’s applications, the authenticity of which Horner himself never denied, were merely a side story.

Two camps

This battle pits two camps within RBR against each other, each supported by their own faction at the top of Red Bull. In one camp is Horner, the Brit who has made Red Bull’s racing operations hugely successful over the past twenty years. He is supported by Thai Chalerm Yuvidya. Son of the co-founder of Red Bull. Yuvidya owns 51 percent of the group and is therefore ultimately responsible even when it comes to Horner’s position.

Opposite Horner and the Thai side of the Red Bull summit stand Helmut Marko and Verstappen’s team: Max, his father Jos and manager Raymond Vermeulen. Marco (80), a former Austrian racing driver who lost an eye in a Formula 1 accident in 1972, heads a program through which Red Bull identifies talented drivers and prepares them for Formula 1. Besides Horner, he is the most influential figure in the team.

Marco traditionally had good connections with the Austrian side of the Red Bull group, which was represented by co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz until his death in 2022. Following the death of Mateschitz, the multi-billionaire who oversaw all of Red Bull’s sporting activities as a sort of father figure, tensions between camps within RBR have increased.

It is impossible to say with certainty what exactly caused this tension. But most stories indicate that Horner wanted to gain more power after Mateschitz’s death at Marco’s expense.

Jos Verstappen hinted at such a role for Horner when he criticized the team boss to reporters in Bahrain last week. “As long as he is here, there will be tension. The team is in danger of breaking up. This can’t go on. He plays the victim, and he himself is the cause of all the problems.”

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko (left) with team principal Christian Horner last week in Bahrain, photo Giuseppe Cacace/AFP

Although Horner and coach Raymond Vermeulen spoke to each other after Bahrain to clarify the situation, play continued in Saudi Arabia. On Friday, Marko told Austrian broadcaster ORF that Red Bull could suspend him. He is now being investigated on suspicion of leaking confidential information to the media. There were immediate rumors that Marco could be the person behind Horner’s anonymous email attachments.

For Max Verstappen, Marco’s possible disqualification was the occasion to take a clear position for the first time. He emphasized his devotion to Marco, the man who found him in 2014 and gave him the opportunity to make his Formula 1 debut a year later, at the age of seventeen. “I always told the team that Hellmuth is very important. For me and for the team. And therefore for my future,” Verstappen told the press on Friday. “I can’t go on without him.”

Verstappen’s explosive statement as reporters also discovered his contract, which runs until 2028, contains a clause allowing him to leave early if Marco leaves RBR. The picture was complemented by the fact that Jos Verstappen was seen with Mercedes team leader Toto Wolff a week earlier. Wolff is looking to replace Lewis Hamilton, who will join Ferrari in 2025. “I would love to get him,” Wolff said of Verstappen over the weekend, adding that he would also take Marco with him.

truce

But even before Verstappen climbed into his RB20 on Saturday to claim his nineteenth win in twenty races, the urgency of the situation had been snatched away. Marco spoke with Red Bull director Oliver Mintzlaff and they both said everything went “very well.” There was no longer any question of a suspension. And leaks to the media? “I’ll be happy if I can control my iPhone a little bit,” Marco said. According to him, working with Horner is also not a problem. “We’ve been doing this for nineteen years, so why not? But problems need to be solved.”

After his victory, Verstappen stressed the importance of “peace” in the team. Indeed, when Red Bull left Jeddah, there seemed to be a temporary truce.

Although it is quite possible that the battle will flare up again in the near future. On Saturday after the race, Horner dug his heels even deeper into the sand. While he said he has a “strong connection” with Verstappen, he also stressed that there is no one stronger than the team. “If someone doesn’t want to be on this team, we’re not going to force them,” Horner told reporters. “Max has been here since he was eighteen. I have no doubt about his dedication and passion. But that’s how it works.”

