After Xóchitl Gálvez, opposition presidential candidate, promised that if she becomes President she will close the Cadereyta, NL and Tampico, Tamaulipas refineries, and that the national leader of the PAN, Marko Cortés, demanded the closure of the Tula refinery as well, Hidalgo, the President of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador guaranteed that none will be closed.

On his social networks, López Obrador highlighted that the PAN mayor of Cadereyta, Cosme Leal Cantú, assured that he will defend the refinery from those seeking its closure or relocation.

In this sense and sarcastically, the federal president stated that “we have already cleared it” because none will be closed, given that, he clarified, the one in Tampico does not exist.

“One person said that the Tula refinery had to be closed, another says no, that it would be better to close the Cadereyta and Tampico refineries. Today the municipal president of Cadereyta said that he would not allow the refinery of that municipality to be closed. So we have already cleared it because none will be closed, since the one in Tampico does not exist,” the President wrote.

On his social networks, President López Obrador called to remember not only the general’s defense of oil by General Lázaro Cárdenas, but also President Adolfo López Mateos, who in 1960 warned us.

“Do not trust yourself because in future years some bad Mexicans identified with the worst causes of the country will try by subtle means to deliver oil and our resources to foreign investors again.”

