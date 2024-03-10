Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of Mexico, is on a private working tour in southeastern Mexico to oversee the health system.

On Saturday at noon, the head of the federal Executive was in the municipality of Othón P. Blanco, Quintana Roo.

López Obrador arrived in Campeche, Campeche, and at the end of this supervision he is expected to go to Villahermosa, Tabasco – his home state – to review the progress of the IMSS Bienestar program.

This Sunday, the federal president is expected to carry out this evaluation in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas, and later, go to Oaxaca, Oaxaca.

At the end of this review, President López Obrador is expected to return to Mexico City to lead the security cabinet meeting on Monday morning and later his morning press conference.

