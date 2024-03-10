Suara.com – The United States Trade and Development Agency or USTDA provided grant funds amounting to 2 million US dollars or around IDR 31.3 billion to provide technical support in developing smart city infrastructure for the Indonesian Capital City (IKN).

“We will provide grant funds to the Nusantara Capital Authority for technical assistance that will develop detailed designs, technical specifications, procurement documentation, and capacity building strategies to support the priority infrastructure development of Nusantara smart cities,” said USTDA Director Enoh T. Ebong.

Director Ebong stated that since its founding in 1992, USTDA has provided funding for more than 100 infrastructure projects in developing countries. Its main mission is to help develop environmentally friendly and sustainable infrastructure, as well as introduce technological innovation from the United States.

USTDA assists in project preparation by providing the comprehensive analysis required for priority infrastructure projects, including support in financing search and implementation. In addition, USTDA is also building partnerships with industry players in the United States who can share knowledge, strengthen relationships, and offer solutions to the infrastructure challenges they face.

“We do this with grants for project preparation which is the initial stage work needed to determine technical requirements and attract the necessary financing and investment,” he said, quoted from Antara.

In addition, in April 2024, USTDA will bring a number of delegations from Indonesia to a number of cities in the United States such as New York, Texas and California to meet with infrastructure experts, policy experts and regulatory experts with the aim of strengthening and overcoming the infrastructure challenges faced developing country.

Responding to the grant from the United States, the Head of the IKN Authority, Bambang Susantono, said that IKN, which is not just a green capital city but is smart, tough, inclusive and sustainable, needs support in the form of investment, knowledge and networks.

IKN investment, said Bambang, is only funded by 20 percent of the APBN. Meanwhile, the remaining 80 percent comes from private funding.

IKN development requires a lot of knowledge, including from the United States, which is known as a country that leads in technology.

Bambang explained that this collaboration does not only involve academics to gain knowledge, but also involves a network of suppliers. They recognize that the United States has an advantage in this regard, which is why they are working with USTDA.

Furthermore, Bambang explained that collaboration with USTDA is more focused on technology development. For example, developing technology in command and control centers to control Indonesian cities, especially in terms of environmental impacts, transportation systems, and others.

“This collaboration with USTDA has two main objectives. First, to bring in investment, where there are several investors who are being explored. Second, to develop knowledge in terms of the latest technology,” he added.