Lawyer, politician and since 2019 executive secretary of the Inter-American Commission of Women of the Organization of American States (OAS), Alejandra Mora Mora spoke with La República about the challenges that women in Latin America face in all areas to achieve respect for their rights. rights under conditions of equality. The CIM, which this year celebrates its 96th anniversary, is one of the most important regional organizations for the production of information and discussion of public policies in favor of women. On International Women’s Day she told us: “Those of us who are now pushing this agenda are the heirs of centuries-old missions, of women who fought a lot a hundred years ago.”

-A very important issue for the commission that you direct is the participation of women in politics and in decision-making positions. What is the situation in the region? Are women still very into the saga?

-It is an important and complicated topic. If everything that happens in the dispute over rights and spaces has to do with an issue of power, imagine, what is political space, by definition? The space of power. There the resistance is much greater. It was difficult for us women to arrive and we had to design affirmative action such as quotas, which served at the time. And now, the parity design, which is an issue of distributive justice, has helped push the agenda. So much so that the region has the largest number of women parliamentarians in the world, 34.9%. That’s where we are a little better. We have not even reached 50%. But when we ask ourselves, where are the women in the cabinets of the Executive Branch, in the courts of justice? As the pyramid shrinks, we see fewer women. We are not in local governments either, which is a contradiction because women have a community leadership base. The average is 13% in the region, which is very low. That’s what happens with women and positions of power.

-In an interview you said that we live in the most unequal region in the world with respect to women. Are there some areas where this inequality is most clearly expressed?

-There are many areas, especially new areas. For example, on the subject of work, half of us do not work for pay. Regarding violence, a woman dies every two hours, a victim of sexist feminicide violence. On the issue of the digital divide, it was said that in some countries in our region 35% of women do not even know how a smartphone works. Regarding the financial gap, sometimes they do not have open accounts and if they want to open a business, they cannot reach a bank to obtain credit. On new issues and especially issues of economic rights, the gaps are enormous. And largely because it is associated with the indicator “he doesn’t work because he cares.”

-Because they are in the domestic sphere.

-That’s right, caring, because the State does not care, men do not care, that is why the last major topic that we have placed is care, which is the structural demand of women to make visible what we have been doing for millennia and recognize that it We do it almost only ourselves, and the State has to come in and the men also have to take care of it and the companies too. This is one of the most demanding and disruptive issues we have because it affects this sexual division of labor and would allow women, if we all take care, to free up part of their time and dedicate it to paid work. Because we have always done work, it’s just not paid.

-One fact caught my attention: that at the workplace level, the gap between men and women had a gap of 20 years in favor of men and that it would take a hundred years to close.

-We must continue generating data so that people look and understand that what we are saying is not a feminist perception, but a fact. The second issue is that States have to continue generating public policy and mandatory legal instruments with sanctions if it is not applied. We have to talk about how we are going to get women into the public world to work gainfully. We are already late to the public world and now we are going to be very late to the digital world. So, each time the gap, instead of narrowing, will increase. In the wage gap there are countries in which the percentage is more than 30% of disparity in what is done, of equal value and without equal remuneration. Here is a turning point for us: the issue of economic rights is the big issue that women are wanting.

-The greatest expression of male violence towards women is feminicide. The numbers increase year after year. What is not being done to reduce them?

-Every time a woman dies we say, what did we do wrong? I think there is progress. One can see in the Judiciary specialized organizations to investigate violence, or the attention paid by the Women’s Ministries to issues of violence. What I believe is that it is a multi-causal phenomenon that must be addressed together. Because it has to do with transforming culture, addressing impunity, seeing prevention. The Belem do Pará Convention is a powerful instrument that has four areas and we must do them all. The first is prevention: if we do not talk about this to our daughter and the neighbor, she cannot allow anyone to control her when she is young and has a boyfriend. Start making those transformations, but not only to women but to men. The other is that when women have filed a complaint, that the mechanisms work so that impunity does not continue to reproduce. And when sanctions are imposed, they are exemplary. And the other is a chapter that few have worked on, which is repair. How many men kill their wives and leave their children orphaned? That the people who are going to have children, who are sometimes grandmothers, who are already elderly and have no resources, can find compensation for the fact of having lost their mother, in funds created for this. We have a monitoring mechanism that generates data for us, which tells us what the situation is and reminds the States of compliance with the convention.

-In what aspects has progress been made?

-I have been working in this for 35 years. When I began to care for victims of violence, the women began the care appointment, asking me if what they were describing to me was violence or not. That doesn’t happen anymore. We all know “this woman is a victim of violence”, we have managed to distort this fact. A lot of work needs to be done in the new generations so that this does not happen again. They are the ones in whom we can deposit an important transformational change. On the issue of women’s political representation, parity has been a transformative instrument; the 19 countries that have parity have the best data on women’s political participation. And we realize that equality works and this improves the quality of democracy. In these topics we could also point out the discussions of the new rights that are arriving. And begin to show the big gaps. We are trying to push this generation of data to know where women are in the financial sector, in access to intelligence and virtual services. It seems to me that there is a path that we have taken more or less well in terms of political participation for women in the area of ​​legislative assemblies that would allow us to say that there is a possible route to continue promoting political rights.

-France has enshrined abortion in its Constitution. Here there is still a fight for education with gender equality, sexual education in schools and contraception methods in public health centers. How strong are conservative groups in the region?

-There is an articulated and globalized resistance, with the same discourses, which aims to resist equality. They find it worrying. There is an interpellation to the advances of rights. 30 years ago all this that we have built, the Beijing platform, the women’s conference, Belem do Para, 30 years ago the greatest productivity was found in installing this agenda of equality, and today there is an articulated, globalized, unified resistance very worrying for the women’s agenda, and which acts including the agenda of sexual and reproductive rights. We must see the strategies and not allow them to lead us to associate a concept as big as sexual and reproductive health with abortion, seeing a 13-year-old girl pregnant or in the context of a child marriage and that this not cause us pain and Let’s not understand that we have to make public policy. Because there is a sexual and reproductive health agenda, but they believe it is just abortion. It’s thousands of other things. We have to do what we have to do and understand that all rights are rights and that we have to fight these discourses that are at the forefront to explain why what we are doing makes more sense.