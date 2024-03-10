Aleix Espargaró expected more

After the podium in the Sprint on Sunday, the script was not repeated for Aleix Espargaró: his race was conditioned by the lack of grip at the rear. However, the Spaniard limited the damage, finishing eighth and securing important points for the championship.

“I can’t be happy with Sunday’s result, after what I showed during the weekend. Something didn’t work in terms of rear grip from the first lap, I didn’t have the chance to fight like on Saturday” said the former Suzuki rider.

“I still leave Qatar knowing that I have a competitive bike and, although I believe I missed a good opportunity, we are only at the beginning of the championship” concluded Espargaró.