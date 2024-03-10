Alcar’s online SHOP, a B2B e-commerce dedicated to business customers, has been renewed to respond to the significant increase in orders which grew by 70%. The new interface has been designed to simplify the operations of industry professionals, with all Alcar products immediately visible for the selected vehicle. This speeds up the purchasing process for business customers and supports them in consulting and selling to end customers.

B2B e-commerce dedicated to Alcar alloy wheels

On the new Alcar Webshop the Product Catalogue, together with the configurator, has been updated for more functional use, with a reduction of two levels in the steps and all the information immediately visible.

Alcar Webshop 2024, the online shop dedicated to the sale of wheels reserved for business customers

Thanks to this technology, Alcar customers save up to 50% of the time it takes to complete the purchase. The Product Catalog includes eight categories, including rims, sensors, wheels, wheel covers, hardware, and more.

Alcar online wheel configurator

The Alcar 3D Wheel Configurator has also been updated and now shows all the wheels available for the selected vehicle by entering just three parameters. Provides important technical information such as tire sizes, ABE/ECE/TUV/NAD certificates, TPMS sensors and more. Currently, the Alcar Configurator includes 4,500 wheel items for 3.9 million wheel/vehicle applications.

Alcar product catalogs 2024

“We are pleased to be able to offer our customers the new Alcar Webshop – declares Stefan Walentich, Head of Corporate E-Commerce ALCAR Group – the complexity of the project now translates into a modern, intuitive and as always precise system. Thanks to this new development, we have been able to elevate the online shopping experience, and the processes that underpin it, to a new level in every area.”

