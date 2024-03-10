photo by Daniele Barraco

ROME – More than 2 years after his last solo tour, this summer Francesco De Gregori will return in concert with his band for more than 20 dates, bringing his music throughout the peninsula. On stage the Roman singer-songwriter will offer the public the songs with which he has forever marked the history of Italian music, accompanied by his band composed of Guido Guglielminetti (bass and double bass), Carlo Gaudiello (keyboards), Primiano Di Biase (hammond), Paolo Giovenchi (guitars), Alessandro Valle (pedal steel guitar and mandolin) and Simone Talone (percussion). Chorister: Francesca La Colla. The concerts will be opened by Angela Baraldi, already a guest on some tours of the Roman singer-songwriter, for the first time in 1993.

These are the first dates:

12 July at Palazzo Farnese in PIACENZA as part of Piacenza Summer Cult

13 July at the Vittoriale amphitheater in GARDONE RIVIERA (BS) as part of the Tener-a-mente Festival

16 July in Piazza Alfieri in ASTI as part of Asti Musica

18 July at the Scaligero Castle in VILLAFRANCA (VR) as part of the Villafranca Festival

19 July at the Castle of UDINE as part of Udinestate

21 July at Villa Erba in CERNOBBIO (CO) as part of the LeSerre Music&Comedy Festival

22 July at the Carrarese Castle in ESTE (PD) as part of Estestate

26 July at the Roman Amphitheater of POMPEII (NA) as part of BOP – Beats of Pompeii

28 July in Piazza Garibaldi in CERVIA (RA)

1 August at Villa Bellini in CATANIA as part of Sotto il Vulcano Fest

3 August at the Staircase of the Cathedral of NOTO (SR) as part of Le Scale della Musica

4 August at the Teatro di Verdura in PALERMO

6 August at the Teatro dei Ruderi in DIAMANTE (CS) as part of the Tirreno Festival

8 August at the Saraceni Markets in CIRÒ MARINA (KR) as part of the Krimi Sound Festival

11 August in Punta Ristola of SANTA MARIA DI LEUCA (LE) as part of Capo Live

12 August at the Foro Boario in OSTUNI (BR) as part of Luce Festival

14 August at the Beniamino Gigli Arena in PORTO RECANATI (MC)

17 August at the Ivan Graziani Amphitheater in ALGHERO (SS)

August 18th in Piazza Stagno in CABRAS (OR)

20 August at the Pasquini Castle in CASTIGLIONCELLO (LI) as part of the Castiglioncello Festival

21 August at La Versiliana in MARINA DI PIETRASANTA (LU) as part of La Versiliana Festival

23 August at the Teatro delle Rocce in GAVORRANO (GR)

August 29th at Barton Park in PERUGIA as part of Moon In June

4 September in Piazza Duomo in PRATO as part of Prato Estate

Pre-sales available on the usual channels. For information on tickets: www.friendsandpartners.it. Francesco De Gregori’s last tour with his band was in the spring of 2022 in clubs. From 18 June 2022 (Stadio Olimpico in Rome) to 23 December 2023 (Palazzo Dello Sport in Rome) he performed sharing the stage with Antonello Venditti. The live album “Il concerto” (Columbia Records /Sony Music) was born from the artistic union of the two singer-songwriters.