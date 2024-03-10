Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti, experienced the aftermath of a period of extreme violence, with intense armed clashes in multiple areas of the city and an attempted assault on the National Palace. The security forces managed to repel the armed groups, resulting in several deaths.

Although the population tried to return to routine on a day that appeared to be calm, the consequences of a night of anguish were evident, a night where armed groups tried to attack institutions such as the National Palace, the Ministry of the Interior, as well as police stations. and public offices.

The city woke up amid bullet casings and charred vehicles after what was experienced on Friday night, when images of people running, in the heart of the capital, trying to escape from the shootings, proliferated on social media.

And this despite the fact that on Thursday the state of emergency was extended for a month and the curfew was renewed for four days in the department of Oeste, where Port-au-Prince is located.

The continuous and fruitless search for safe places

There are scenes of people walking from one place to another in search of a safe place and of women carrying voluminous packages with their belongings on their heads and with children by the hand and babies in their arms.

Hopelessness reigns among those who have had to leave their homes to escape the violence and have sought refuge in improvised displacement camps, where they live in inhumane conditions.

But many of them, faced with the advance of the gangs, now have to find other places to take refuge again because the places where they were are no longer safe and they confess, crying, that they no longer know where to go.

Some were in the gardens of Champ de Mars, next to the National Palace and near ministries and courts, places in the sights of armed gangs, who demand the departure from power of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who has been missing for days. unknown and currently in Puerto Rico.

This Saturday, local media reported that alleged criminals were killed by the National Police during an attack on the National Palace, orchestrated on Friday by the coalition of armed gangs ‘Vivre Ensemble’ (‘Living Together’), headed by the all-powerful Jimmy Chérizier, alias ‘Barbecue’.

This same week, the feared former police officer Chérizier sent this message: “If Ariel Henry does not resign, the country is heading directly towards genocide. If the international community continues to support Ariel Henry, we are heading directly towards a civil war that will end in genocide” .

On Friday they also tried to set fire to the headquarters of the Department of the Interior, where they were ambushed by the Police, and five vehicles parked in the parking lot and the ministry’s generator were burned.

Shortage of fuel and drinking water

In the midst of this critical situation, fuel and drinking water are in short supply in the capital and it cannot be ruled out that the rise in prices of essential products in the local market will increase food insecurity, an insecurity that, in its acute phase, , already affects 44% of Haitians.

Tension has increased exponentially in the capital of Haiti after it became known on February 28 that Henry had committed to holding elections before the end of August 2025, a very distant date considering that the prime minister had to conclude his mandate on February 7, according to a 2022 agreement.

This announcement unleashed violence that just a week ago resulted in the entry of gangs into the city’s two main prisons and the escape of more than 3,000 prisoners, including members and leaders of armed groups.

The prime minister, the country’s highest authority after the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moise, is now the subject of pressure inside and outside Haiti to favor a transition.

This Saturday, the current president of the Caribbean Community (Caricom), the president of Guyana Irfaan Ali, assured that there has been “considerable progress” in the talks with the Haitian parties (the prime minister, political groups and civil society), but without yet achieving definitive results.

To discuss the transition in Haiti, Caricom will hold a special session on Monday in the Jamaican capital, Kingston, to which the United Nations and representatives of the international community are invited.

Haiti is awaiting the deployment of a multinational security support mission led by Kenya and approved last October by the United Nations Security Council.

