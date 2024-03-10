Pescara, March 8, 2024 – Fundamental premise: it is always difficult to project local elections into the national panorama. In politics, in fact, the ideological aspect often predominates. However, in the territories we vote on infrastructure, roads, schools, cleaning up public parks and much more. In a word, the “daily bread” of every citizen. However, the recent elections in Sardinia (read here) have changed the cards on the table and given the vote currently taking place in Abruzzo a strategic importance that was initially unexpected. At least for the Italian political balance: the League seeks redemption after the failure in Sardinia, while the center left and M5S hope to give the government another “leverage”. And all this with the European Championship in the background. But let’s take things in order.

Elections in Sardinia: center-right divided

Before delving into the vote in Abruzzo, it is necessary to take a step back and remember what happened in Sardinia, called upon to vote on the renewal of the Regional Council and, above all, to elect a new president of the region. The candidate of the 5 Star Movement (and supported by the Democratic Party) Alessandra Todde won (taking into account the party’s abstentions of almost 50%), albeit by a margin of a thousand votes, but with more than 45% of the votes. A historic victory in itself: for the first time the M5S captured the region. This has not happened since 2009, the year Grillo and Casaleggio founded the Movement.

Todde defeated Paolo Truzza in a photo finish (45%), a center-right candidate but whose candidacy was the subject of internal controversy. In fact, it is no secret that Truzza was nominated by Giorgia Meloni, while Matteo Salvini promoted the candidacy of Cristian Solinas, the outgoing governor. Pressing that we know didn’t work. Some tension was demonstrated, at least publicly. For perhaps the first time since Meloni’s government, the majority parties are divided and hostile, which tends to displease center-right voters. And the “call to arms” didn’t work this time.

Then the numbers leave no room for interpretation. If Fratelli d’Italia got 13.6% (the party with the most votes after the Democratic Party) and Forza Italia got 6.3% (for better or worse, according to the latest election results), it was the League that didn’t even get 4%. . Compared to the 2022 policy vote, the Northern League has halved its votes. If we take into account the vote in Sardinia in 2019, when the League received about 12%, the result is even worse. Thus, the Northern League will have to achieve a good result in Abruzzo not only to fend off rumors of internal problems (and in the majority), but also to present itself well in the upcoming European elections.

Abruzzo: test at Campo Largo

The situation is completely different for M5S and Pd, who, putting aside their differences, decided to join forces and perform together. Conte and Schlein also flew together on a plane to Cagliari. A detail that may seem trivial, but in politics it also (if not primarily) matters.

And also because numbers matter in politics: alone they will not have the votes needed to govern. Not in Sardinia, not in Abruzzo, not anywhere else. This is not an opinion, but a purely mathematical fact. The Sardinian test was positive in this regard, given Thode’s victory. And now they will try to repeat the result in Abruzzo, where they will support Luciano D’Amico, a technician loaned to politics.

It was as a technician (D’Amico is a university professor who does not belong to any party) that his figure “facilitated” agreement among the center-left. This is also evidenced by the support of Azione and Italia Viva, who have always stated that they do not want to know about the alliance with the 5 Star Movement. But in any case, the numbers speak clearly: Azione and Italia Viva in Sardinia suffered a serious defeat. And Action leader Carlo Calenda himself publicly emphasized that it is now necessary to form alliances (at the local level) to achieve results.

To sum up, the vote in Abruzzo is an important test for the so-called Campo Largo, which seeks to give the government a “leverage”. And above all, in view of the European elections, after which the scenario may completely change.