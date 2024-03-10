Suara.com – Prospective Indonesian national team players, Ragnar Oratmangoen together with Thom Haye, failed to bring victory to Fortuna Sittard and SC Heerenveen in the 25th match of the Dutch Eredivisie which took place on Sunday.

Ragnar, who plays as a striker and is 26 years old, played for 67 minutes, managing to help his team get a point at Ajax Amsterdam’s headquarters, Johan Cruyff Arena.

Fortuna had a 2-1 lead over Ajax thanks to goals scored by Deroy Duarte in the 49th minute and Kaj Sierhuis in the 66th minute, although Ajax’s Kenneth Taylor scored first in the eighth minute.

However, Ajax’s Brian Brobbey managed to equalize at 2-2 just two minutes after Fortuna took the lead, and the score remained until the game was over.

During the match, Ragnar made his 24th appearance of the season with 27 touches of the ball, delivered 20 passes with a success rate of 45%, won one of three duels on the ground, and was successful in two of five aerial duels, according to data from Sofascore on the day Monday.

With this result, Fortuna is now in 10th position in the standings with 31 points from 25 matches.

Meanwhile, Thom Haye and his team, Heerenveen, had to admit NEC Nijmegen’s lead with a score of 0-2, after conceding two goals from Koki Ogawa in the 67th minute and Rober Gonzalez in the 68th minute at the Goffertstadion.

Thom played 74 minutes in this match, making his 25th appearance of the season with 50 touches of the ball, 39 successful passes with an accuracy of 87%, one assist, four successful crosses from six attempts, two blocks, three wins. from four duels on the ground, and managed to make three tackles.

This negative result keeps Heerenveen in ninth place in the standings with the same number of points, 31, from 25 matches.