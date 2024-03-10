The sprinter who won the all-around? This doesn’t happen often, and certainly not in the last twenty years. However, Jordan Stoltz achieved his goal. A month after completing three of the shortest distances at world championship distances, the only 19-year-old American won the world all-around championship in Inzell, Germany, on Sunday. Dutchman Patrick Rust, the all-around ruler of recent years, had to be content with a silver medal. Norway’s Hallgeir Engebraten took bronze.

Stolz laid the groundwork for his short-distance victory: as expected, he won the 500 and 1500 meters, both with records. But to succeed in his mission, he had to be able to match Rust over long distances: 5,000 and, in particular, 10,000 meters. How can the second fastest man over 500 meters compete with an Olympic silver medalist over ten kilometers over the longest distance in long-distance speed skating?

Extremely good, as it turned out on Sunday. In a beautiful head-to-head duel, Stolz finished half a lap behind Rust, but could easily have missed thirteen seconds, which he lost to the Dutchman. Anyone who saw his lap times – especially in the second half of the race – could not imagine that there was a sprinter there.

It was a peculiar choice by Stolz to make his debut at the World All-Around Championships and skip the World Sprint Championships, which took place on Thursday and Friday, also in Inzell. He had to cover the travel expenses himself: the American Skating Association did not want to pay for tickets to the non-Olympic discipline – the quadathlon in Allorunda.

But Stolz is a figure skating fan and knows his classics. In his opinion, the all-around poses a greater challenge for him than the sprint, in which he is the current world champion in both distances (500 and 1000 meters). He chose to take the riskier all-around route, he told Dutch media in Inzell before the tournament. “It’s a bigger title, just look at the list of great skaters who have become world champions,” Stolz told Nu.nl, among others, before mentioning Rintje Ritsma and his compatriots Eric Hayden and Shani Davis.

These two Americans are the only male skaters in history to win both the World Sprint Championships and the World All-Around Championships. Stoltz befriends Davis, who gives him advice as a mentor of sorts. He advised Stolz to choose an all-around tournament. Figure skating legend Hayden—who won gold in all five distances at the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics—also believed Stoltz should succeed.

How much Stolz wanted to win the tournament was evident from his decision not to participate in both tournaments. It was possible from a calendar point of view: a sprint tournament on Thursday and Friday, and then an all-around event on the weekend. But he was afraid that he was too tired to start the worst distances for him, and therefore decided to concentrate entirely on the classic four.

Stolz did the math before the tournament and assigned himself roughly the same odds as three-time world champion Rust. The American should turn things around, especially in the 500m, given his personal best (33.69) is two seconds faster than the Dutchman (35.74). This would mean a twenty-second gap at 5000 meters. And so it happened: at Saturday’s 500, Stolz was almost two seconds faster than Rust.

Basically, Stolz was afraid of five kilometers in advance: before this tournament, the difference in the best results was eighteen seconds in favor of Rust. Stolz expected that in order to complete twelve super-fast laps, as Rust can, he would have to go all out. He’s already covered the distance six times this season in anticipation of this World Championships.

On Saturday, this bore fruit: Stolz rode an excellent five kilometers, during which he improved his personal best by six seconds. He was also fortunate that Rust had a tough time at the distance at which he is still undefeated this season, and so his chances of winning the world title diminished.

Jordan Stolz set a personal best in the 5,000 meters on Saturday. Photo Matthias Schrader/AP

The decision had to be made on Sunday afternoon at a distance of ten kilometers, in a direct duel. Stolz had ridden the longest distance of his career only once before, earlier this year at the World Championships in Salt Lake City. What he delivered was stunning: he was thirteen seconds off his personal best and his lap times dropped in the second half of the race.

Rust made a bold attempt to stop Stolz from winning the world title: he accelerated earlier than usual and had to put his hands on his feet in the final rounds – usually a sign for Rust that he was going very, very deep. But this was not enough. Stolz maintained more than enough of a lead to take the overall victory with a record number of points.

Winter Games 2026

Now that Stolz has won his first all-around title, his focus is back on the three shortest distances (Stolz is also the reigning world champion in the 1500m) with an eye on the 2026 Milan Olympics, he has announced. before the tournament. The American said that it was possible that this was his only experience in the all-around, so he did not want to miss the opportunity to become a world champion. Next year will be the World Sprint Championship, a title that Stolz has not yet included in his list of accolades.

While Stoltz is undoubtedly the greatest American skater since Hayden, at this point it seems unlikely that he will be able to match his Lake Placid performance. Skating has become so specialized since 1980 that a champion sprinter will probably never win a five-kilometre race again, let alone a ten-kilometre race.

Yet Stolz is so talented – and still so young – that a big surprise in Milan in two years cannot be ruled out.

