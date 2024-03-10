During the first week of March, 534 people were murdered in the country, an average of 66.7 per day, the majority in Guanajuato, State of Mexico, Michoacán, Jalisco, Baja California and Morelos, according to preliminary figures from the Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection ( SSPC).

From March 1 to 3 alone, the starting weekend of the presidential campaigns, 230 victims of intentional homicide were registered, making it the third most violent weekend of the year after the periods of February 23 to 25, in which 251 murders were recorded, and from February 2 to 5 in which there were 238 intentional deaths.

The states with the most murders from the 1st to the 8th of this month are Guanajuato with 64 victims, followed by the State of Mexico, 60; Michoacán, 39; Jalisco, 38; Baja California, 33; Morelos, 32; Veracruz, 25; Chihuahua, 24; Oaxaca, 23; Mexico City, 21; Warrior, 21; Quintana Roo, 20.

With 91 victims, March 3 remains the most violent day of the month, followed by March 2, 75; March 6, 69; March 7, 66. Guanajuato recorded 16 murders on March 3, while the State of Mexico recorded 13, according to the figures from the SSPC’s daily report, prepared based on reports from state prosecutors’ offices.

The daily report of victims of intentional homicide presents an underestimation of between 15% and 20% with respect to the monthly figures of the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (SESNSP).

