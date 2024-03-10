Lanzarote, March 10, 2024 – a memorable day in Italy for the sailing couple Jana Germani and Giorgia Bertuzzi. At the World Sailing Championships in Lanzarote, Azzurre reached the podium in the 49erFX class for the first time in their career.

With qualification for the Olympic Games in Paris already in their pocket, the Tricolor athletes were the absolute heroes of the competition week and medal race. They were third on the eve of the last race and maintained their position. The bronze medal he received then shines: “We are very happy that we took third place. We still find it difficult to fully believe this. Despite the difficult week, we managed to face it with determination. Now it’s time to learn from the small mistakes made in order to show your best side in the next regattas. It’s been a positive week and we’re delighted to take this result home. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our coach Gianfranco Cibello, DT Michele Marchesini, and the entire Sailing Federation and Navy for their support.” Sailors stated this, reports sportvela.net.

The race was won by the Netherlands, with Sweden taking second place.

Germani and Bertuzzi won bronze together in the 49erFX class at the 2022 European Championships and silver at the same continental competition in Portugal in 2023.

Photo FIV/Sailing Energy from coni.it